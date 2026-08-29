Kudus makes long-awaited return from injury as Tottenham suffers historic defeat
Mohammed Kudus made his first Tottenham appearance since January in the defeat to Newcastle.
The Ghanaian winger came on in the 68th minute after recovering from a significant quad injury.
Tottenham lost 2-0 to Newcastle, leaving Spurs without a point after their opening two league matches.
Mohammed Kudus has returned to competitive action for Tottenham Hotspur after a lengthy injury absence, coming off the bench in Spurs’ 2-0 Premier League defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday, August 29, 2026.
The Ghanaian international was introduced in the 68th minute at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, marking his first appearance for the club since January.
Kudus replaced Mathys Tel as Tottenham attempted to respond after Newcastle had taken control of the game. He featured for the remainder of the match, giving him his first competitive minutes since suffering the injury.
Tottenham had earlier confirmed that Kudus was in contention for a return against Newcastle after being sidelined since the start of the year.
Kudus initially suffered a significant quad injury during Tottenham’s Premier League meeting with Sunderland on January 4. Tottenham later announced in April that he had suffered a setback in his recovery and would require further specialist assessment, with surgery potentially needed.
The 26-year-old stepped up his rehabilitation in August, with video excerpts of him back on the training pitch and working to rebuild his fitness ahead of his return circulating on social media.
Coach Roberto De Zerbi had also indicated before the Newcastle game that Kudus was likely to begin on the bench and could be introduced depending on how the match developed.
Kudus eventually got his opportunity in the second half, but his return ended in defeat as Newcastle secured a 2-0 victory.
Anthony Elanga opened the scoring in the 62nd minute before Yoane Wissa added Newcastle’s second in the 72nd minute.
The result leaves Tottenham still searching for their first Premier League points of the season after two matches, following their 3-0 defeat to Brentford on the opening weekend.
History has it that, this is the first time Spurs have lost back-to-back games at the start of an EPL season since 1974.