Black Stars coach 99% confirmed, GFA closing in on final deal – Kurt Okraku

GFA President Kurt Okraku says Ghana’s next Black Stars coach is 99% in place, with only paperwork and formalities left before the appointment is completed.

GFA President Kurt Okraku says the next Black Stars coach is “99% in place”.

Okraku revealed that the coach is already working behind the scenes ahead of the official appointment.

The GFA is now completing the final paperwork to formalise the new coach’s contract.

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Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has disclosed that the next coach of the Black Stars has already been selected and is currently working behind the scenes ahead of his official appointment.

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Speaking in an interview with 3Sports, Okraku said the GFA is only completing the final administrative steps before announcing the new head coach, raising expectations that Ghana will have a substantive coach in place before the national team next assembles.

“All right, so what I know is that Ghana would have a coach before we regroup. What I know is that the coach who would lead the Black Stars is 99% in place. What I know is that the coach who will lead the Black Stars is already working,” he said.

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He added that the remaining stage involved completing the formal agreement.

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“And what I also know is that we are just at that last line where we have to sign papers and formalize the relationship but I wouldn't be able to tell you today, but what I can say for a fact is that we are working,” he said.

The GFA president did not disclose the name of the coach which means that, the speculation over the identity of the incoming manager is likely to continue in the minds of Ghanaians until the association makes an official announcement.

The comments come after Carlos Queiroz's short-term spell in charge of the Black Stars. The Portuguese coach was appointed in April on a four-month contract specifically to lead Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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