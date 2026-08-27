Yaya Touré makes history as first African coach to lead a club into the UCL league phase

Yaya Touré has made history as the first African coach to guide a club into the UEFA Champions League league phase after Slovan Bratislava defeated Celje.

Yaya Touré has become the first African coach to lead a club into the UEFA Champions League league phase.

His Slovan Bratislava side defeated Celje 3-2 on aggregate to secure qualification.

Touré remains unbeaten since taking charge, recording eight wins and two draws in his first 10 matches.

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Yaya Touré has made history as the first African head coach to guide a club into the UEFA Champions League league phase after leading Slovan Bratislava move past NK Celje in the qualifying play-offs.

Slovan secured their place in the 2026/27 Champions League league phase after beating Celje 2-1 after extra time in the second leg in Slovenia on Wednesday, August 26. The Slovak champions advanced 3-2 on aggregate after the first leg ended 1-1 in Bratislava. This result confirmed Slovan among the 36 clubs that will contest this season's league phase.

Andraž Šporar put Slovan ahead in the 18th minute before Celje equalised through Svit Sešlar's penalty. With neither side able to find a winner during normal time, the match went into extra time, where Cristian Martínez scored in the 100th minute to send Touré's side through.

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The qualification marks a major achievement for Touré in his first senior head-coaching role. The 43-year-old Ivorian was appointed Slovan's head coach in June on a three-year contract after previously working as an assistant coach with the Saudi Arabia national team. This job was his first senior managerial appointment.

Touré has made an immediate impact since taking charge and Wednesday's victory put his unbeaten record at 10 competitive matches, with eight wins and two draws.

The achievement is particularly significant because it distinguishes Touré from previous African coaches who have managed clubs in Champions League qualifying.

After the historic qualification, Touré celebrated his players, staff, club and supporters in a social media post on X.

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“Proud of my players, staff, the club and our fans! Proud to be in the Champions League together. Proud to be African. Lots more to do. Together!,”he said.

The next major moment for Touré and Slovan will be the Champions League league-phase draw, with the 36-team draw scheduled for Thursday, August 27.