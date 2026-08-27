Advertisement

NSMQ 2026 tracker: One-eighth results, today’s fixtures and quarter-final race

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:23 - 27 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
NSMQ 2026 tracker: One-eighth results, today’s fixtures and quarter-final race
The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has entered the One-eighth Stage, with the first nine contests completed on Wednesday, August 26, and another nine scheduled for Thursday, August 27.
Advertisement

  • Nine schools have qualified for the quarter-finals after Wednesday’s One-eighth Stage contests, with Prempeh College, Keta SHTS, Ghana National College, Osei Tutu SHS, Ofori Panin SHS, Pope John SHS, St John’s Grammar, Aburi Girls’ SHS and St Augustine’s College progressing.

  • Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary recorded the highest score of the day, finishing on 72 points, while Prempeh College followed with 66 and Keta SHTS with 56.

  • The Augusco–Anlo SHS–Kumasi High controversy ended with St Augustine’s College declared the winner by forfeiture after Anlo SHS and KUHIS left the stage before the final Riddles round.

Advertisement

This live tracker should remain the canonical Pulse page for results, qualifiers and the road to the quarter-finals. The official NSMQ results confirm all nine Wednesday scores, including the controversial St Augustine’s College–Anlo SHS–Kumasi High contest.

Day One results — Wednesday, August 26 (Contests 1–9)

Contest Winner (advances to Quarter-finals) Runner-up Third

1 (Main) Prempeh College – 66 West Africa SHS – 30 Kumasi Girls' SHS – 19

2 (SMS) Keta SHTS – 56 Kadjebi Asato SHS – 28 Anum Presby SHS – 19

3 (CNC) Ghana National College – 38 St. Monica's SHS – 22 Presby SHS, Suhum – 16

4 (Main) Osei Tutu SHS – 44 Presby SHTS, Osino – 33 Ahantaman Girls' SHS – 29

5 (SMS) Ofori Panin SHS – 45 St. Peter's SHS – 41 Winneba Secondary School – 33

6 (CNC) Pope John SHS & Min. Sem. – 72 Sonrise Christian High School – 30 Sogakope SHS – 25

7 (Main) St. John's Grammar School – 43 Mpraeso SHS – 23 Tema Secondary School – 13

8 (SMS) Aburi Girls' SHS – 38 St. Joseph Seminary SHS – 20 Fafraha Community SHS – 12

9 (CNC) St. Augustine's College – 39 Anlo SHS – 34 Kumasi High School – 24

READ MORE: Bawumia, Afenyo-Markin and others mourn veteran actress Grace Nortey

Advertisement

St Augustine’s College was declared the winner by forfeiture after Anlo SHS and Kumasi High School left the stage before the Riddles round.

Biggest scores and notable results

Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary produced the highest score of the day, finishing on 72 points after answering all four Riddles correctly.

Prempeh College was next with 66 points, while Keta SHTS scored 56. Ofori Panin's 45-point victory was particularly significant because the school defeated three-time champions St Peter’s and regained seeded status after seven years.

St John’s Grammar also produced one of the day's major upsets, eliminating seeded Mpraeso SHS with 43 points against 23.

There were no ties requiring a tie-breaker among the nine completed Wednesday contests.

READ MORE: NSMQ 2026: KUHIS and Anlo SHS walk off stage during the contest amid allegations of unfair treatment

Augusco–Anlo–KUHIS controversy: official position

Advertisement

The most contentious contest was Contest 9.

St Augustine’s initially protested an answer involving the meninges. After consultation with the relevant consultant, the Quiz Mistress awarded Augusco a partial point. A further one-point adjustment was also made over an issue concerning the Problem of the Day.

At the end of Round Four, Augusco had 39 points, Anlo had 34 and Kumasi High had 24 in the official NSMQ results. The final Riddles round was not played after Anlo and KUHIS walked off the stage. St Augustine’s College was subsequently declared the winner by forfeiture.

For the tracker, the official score should therefore be recorded as 39–34–24, with Augusco marked as the winner by forfeiture.

Thursday, August 27: Today’s nine contests

The official NSMQ fixture list has nine contests scheduled today across the Main Auditorium, SMS Auditorium and CNC Auditorium.

Main Auditorium

READ MORE: Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey has reportedly passed away at 89

Advertisement

Contest 10

Koforidua Secondary Technical School

St Francis Xavier Junior Seminary

Labone SHS

Contest 13

St James Seminary SHS

Mfantsiman Girls’ SHS

Wesley High School, Bekwai

Contest 16

READ MORE: Marie Bliss shares emotional message to Moses Bliss amid divorce rumours

Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School

St Louis SHS

Islamic SHS, Kumasi

SMS Auditorium

Contest 11

Mawuli School

St Hubert Seminary SHS

Konongo Odumase SHS

Contest 14

Advertisement

St John’s School

Benkum SHS

Nandom SHS

Contest 17

READ MORE: FULL LIST: 6 African billionaires who own luxury brands around the world

Our Lady of Grace SHS

Presby SHS, Bompata

Kumasi Secondary Technical School

CNC Auditorium

Contest 12

Advertisement

St Thomas Aquinas SHS

Tamale SHS

Edinaman SHS

Contest 15

Swedru Secondary School

Kpando SHS

Saviour SHS

Contest 18

Mfantsipim School

Wesley Girls’ High School

Afua Kobi Ampem Girls’ SHS

Advertisement

The official fixture page confirms that these contests form Thursday's schedule.

ALSO READ: Dolly Parton’s cause of death confirmed as cancer after her death at 80

Quarter-final picture so far

After Wednesday's nine contests, nine schools have secured quarter-final places:

Prempeh College

Keta SHTS

Ghana National College

Osei Tutu SHS

Ofori Panin SHS

Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary

St John’s Grammar School

Aburi Girls’ SHS

St Augustine’s College

The first three qualifiers, Prempeh, Keta and Ghana National, are already confirmed for a quarter-final contest together

Advertisement

The full quarter-final bracket has not yet been officially released. The confirmed schedule currently shows the One-eighth Stage running from August 26–28, followed by the quarter-finals from August 30 to September 1.

ALSO READ: Medikal explains the financial challenges Ghanaian artistes face with international concerts

What each school needs today

For all 18 schools competing today, the equation is straightforward: finish first in the three-school contest to book a quarter-final place.

The stakes are particularly high for schools facing seeded opponents, as a defeat can end a campaign or, for a seeded school, result in the loss of its seeded position. Ofori Panin and St John’s Grammar demonstrated on Wednesday that seeded status does not guarantee progression.

NSMQ 2026 schedule

Advertisement

One-eighth Stage: August 26–28

Quarter-finals: August 30–September 1

Semi-finals: September 3

Grand Finale: September 10 in Accra

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
KiDi’s ‘Where Do We Go From Here’ is out: Full 15-track list, features, credits and album timeline
Entertainment
27.08.2026
KiDi’s ‘Where Do We Go From Here’ is out: Full 15-track list, features, credits and album timeline
18th Gong Gong Awards: Pulse Marketing Ghana bags Silver in Design & Craft
Lifestyle
27.08.2026
18th Gong Gong Awards: Pulse Marketing Ghana bags Silver in Design & Craft
Best Apps to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana: The Top 4 That Pay in Cedis
Lifestyle
27.08.2026
Best Apps to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana: The Top 4 That Pay in Cedis
Mahama Ayariga confirms Millicent Amankwah Yeboah as his wife at Parliamentary vetting
Entertainment
27.08.2026
Mahama Ayariga confirms Millicent Amankwah Yeboah as his wife at Parliamentary vetting
Yaya Toure
Sports
27.08.2026
Yaya Touré makes history as first African coach to lead a club into the UCL league phase
Expected image of Apple's foldable phone 'iPhone Fold, tentative name' slated for release in the second half of 2026. /Macrumors
Lifestyle
27.08.2026
Apple's first foldable iPhone: Leaked features and what we know ahead of Sept launch