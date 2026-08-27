NSMQ 2026 tracker: One-eighth results, today’s fixtures and quarter-final race

The Augusco–Anlo SHS–Kumasi High controversy ended with St Augustine’s College declared the winner by forfeiture after Anlo SHS and KUHIS left the stage before the final Riddles round.

Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary recorded the highest score of the day, finishing on 72 points, while Prempeh College followed with 66 and Keta SHTS with 56.

Nine schools have qualified for the quarter-finals after Wednesday’s One-eighth Stage contests, with Prempeh College, Keta SHTS, Ghana National College, Osei Tutu SHS, Ofori Panin SHS, Pope John SHS, St John’s Grammar, Aburi Girls’ SHS and St Augustine’s College progressing.

This live tracker should remain the canonical Pulse page for results, qualifiers and the road to the quarter-finals. The official NSMQ results confirm all nine Wednesday scores, including the controversial St Augustine’s College–Anlo SHS–Kumasi High contest.

St Augustine’s College was declared the winner by forfeiture after Anlo SHS and Kumasi High School left the stage before the Riddles round.

Pope John SHS & Minor Seminary produced the highest score of the day, finishing on 72 points after answering all four Riddles correctly.

Prempeh College was next with 66 points, while Keta SHTS scored 56. Ofori Panin's 45-point victory was particularly significant because the school defeated three-time champions St Peter’s and regained seeded status after seven years.

St John’s Grammar also produced one of the day's major upsets, eliminating seeded Mpraeso SHS with 43 points against 23.

There were no ties requiring a tie-breaker among the nine completed Wednesday contests.