FULL LIST: 6 African billionaires who own luxury brands around the world

Africa is home to some of the world's wealthiest entrepreneurs, with fortunes built across industries ranging from mining and oil to finance, fashion and retail.

Johann Rupert tops the list through his leadership and ownership interests in Richemont, the luxury group behind Cartier, Montblanc, Van Cleef & Arpels and several prestigious watchmakers.

Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch and Folorunso Alakija have major fashion and retail links, with Akhannouch’s AKSAL Group bringing international luxury brands to Morocco and Alakija having built an early career in high-end fashion.

Nassef Sawiris, Patrice Motsepe and Aliko Dangote have more indirect links to the luxury and premium lifestyle sector through Adidas, African Fashion International and tourism investments respectively.

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While most African billionaires are not directly involved in luxury, a select group have established meaningful connections to high-end fashion, jewellery, watches, hospitality and lifestyle businesses.

Here are six African billionaires whose fortunes or family business interests have links to the luxury sector.

1. Johann Rupert – South Africa

South African billionaire Johann Rupert is arguably the continent's most prominent figure in the global luxury industry.

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He is the chairman of Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods group behind some of the world's most recognisable luxury brands.

Richemont's extensive portfolio includes Cartier, Montblanc, Van Cleef & Arpels, IWC Schaffhausen, Jaeger-LeCoultre, Piaget and Vacheron Constantin, among others.

Through his leadership and ownership interests in the group, Rupert has established a major presence in the international luxury market, particularly in watches, jewellery and premium accessories.

Richemont luxury stores led by Africa’s second richest man Johann Rupert has ceased commercial operations in Russia

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2. Nassef Sawiris – Egypt

Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris has built his fortune primarily through investments and business interests outside traditional luxury fashion.

However, his significant minority stake in Adidas gives him a notable connection to the global premium sportswear and lifestyle market.

General view of the corridor at Global Harbor, with the Adidas store logo clearly visible on the glass façade. [Photo by Sheldon Cooper/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images]

Although Adidas is not considered an ultra-luxury brand, its designer collaborations, limited-edition releases and links with major figures in fashion and popular culture have helped position the company within the broader premium lifestyle space.

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Sawiris therefore represents a different route into luxury and aspirational consumer markets, through sportswear rather than traditional fashion houses.

Nassef Sawiris

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3. Folorunso Alakija – Nigeria

Nigerian billionaire Folorunso Alakija's wealth is largely associated with the oil and energy sector, but her entrepreneurial journey began in fashion.

She studied fashion design in London before establishing Supreme Stitches in the 1980s. The business catered to affluent Nigerian clients and later developed into the Rose of Sharon House of Fashion.

Her fashion ventures helped establish her reputation among Nigeria's elite before her interests expanded into other sectors.

Although Alakija's fortune today is primarily linked to oil through Famfa Oil, her early involvement in high-end fashion remains an important part of her business story.

Folorunsho Alakija, Founding Grand Matron of Africa Cinematography Festival. Photo by Adekunle Ajayi [Photo by Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

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4. Patrice Motsepe – South Africa

South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe built his fortune largely through mining and investments, rather than luxury goods.

His family's connection to the fashion industry, however, comes through his wife, Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe.

Moloi-Motsepe is the founder of African Fashion International (AFI), an organisation that has played a significant role in promoting African designers and creating platforms for high-end fashion across the continent.

AFI stages major fashion events, supports designers and operates within the luxury fashion and retail ecosystem.

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Although the fashion business is not directly owned by Motsepe, his family's involvement has given the billionaire a meaningful connection to Africa's growing luxury fashion industry.

Patrice Motsepe owns the majority shares at TymeBank. [Photo by Tnani Badreddine/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images]

5. Aliko Dangote – Nigeria

Aliko Dangote, widely recognised as Africa's richest person, built his fortune through the Dangote Group's interests in sectors including cement, sugar, flour and oil.

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His connection to luxury and high-end consumer experiences is less direct than those of some of the other billionaires on this list.

In May 2025, Alterra Capital, backed by Dangote, announced the acquisition of Pollman's Tours in Kenya as part of a wider $500 million investment plan in Africa.

The deal expanded Dangote-backed investment into tourism and experience-led businesses, connecting his broader investment portfolio to Africa's growing travel and hospitality economy.

Pollman's Tours, which dates back to the 1950s, is one of Kenya's established tourism companies and forms part of the Africa Travel Group.

Aliko Dangote, Africa's richest man for the 8th time in a row, according to Forbes

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6. Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch – Morocco

Moroccan businesswoman Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch has established one of Africa's most prominent luxury and retail empires.

She is the founder and chief executive of AKSAL Group, which has interests spanning retail, shopping centres, hospitality and real estate.

The group has brought several major international fashion and luxury brands to Morocco, including Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Fendi and Dior, alongside brands such as Zara and Galeries Lafayette.

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Through these ventures, Idrissi Akhannouch has helped expand Morocco's luxury retail market and strengthen the country's position as a destination for international fashion and premium shopping.

Her business interests extend beyond fashion, with investments in major shopping and hospitality developments, making her one of the most influential women in Africa's luxury and retail sectors.

Salwa Idrissi Akhannouch [Getty Images]

The businesses associated with these billionaires illustrate the different ways African wealth is becoming connected to the global luxury economy.

While some, such as Rupert and Idrissi Akhannouch, have direct links to luxury brands, others have entered the sector through fashion, sportswear, tourism or family businesses.