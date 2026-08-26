Dolly Parton’s cause of death confirmed as cancer after her death at 80

Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80 following a brief battle with cancer, her representatives have confirmed.

Country music icon Dolly Parton has died aged 80 in Nashville, Tennessee. Her death was confirmed by her family, although the cause of death has not been officially disclosed; reports citing her representatives said she had battled cancer.

Parton leaves behind a six-decade musical legacy, with more than 100 million records sold, 11 Grammy Awards and timeless hits including “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You”.

Beyond music, she was celebrated for her philanthropy, including the Imagination Library literacy programme and a $1 million donation that supported COVID-19 vaccine research

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Parton died on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Centre in Nashville, Tennessee, surrounded by loved ones. Her representatives confirmed that she had been battling cancer but did not disclose the type of cancer.

In a statement, her team paid tribute to the singer’s remarkable life and humanitarian work, describing her as someone who brought “joy, laughter, hope and integrity” to everything she touched.

They also highlighted the breadth of her generosity, including her work through the Imagination Library, which has provided hundreds of millions of books to children, as well as her financial support for research that contributed to the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.

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The announcement came days after Parton had publicly discussed her health and the difficult period she had experienced following the death of her husband, Carl Dean, in March 2025.

In a recent interview, the singer acknowledged that she had neglected some aspects of her own health while caring for Dean during his final years. She had also cancelled or missed several public appearances because of health concerns.

Parton’s death marks the end of a career that spanned more than six decades and established her as one of country music’s most influential performers.

With timeless songs including “Jolene”, “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You”, Parton became a global entertainment icon whose influence extended into film, television, business and philanthropy.

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She sold more than 100 million records worldwide and won numerous honours, including Grammy Awards, while also earning widespread recognition for her charitable work.

Her Imagination Library became one of her most significant philanthropic initiatives, providing free books to children, while her $1 million donation to COVID-19 vaccine research helped support work that contributed to the Moderna vaccine.

News of Parton’s death has prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry, with fellow musicians and celebrities remembering her extraordinary talent, generosity and influence.

Her goddaughter Miley Cyrus has paid tribute to the singer, while other major figures including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Eminem have also honoured her legacy.

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