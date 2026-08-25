Dolly Parton dies at 80 after decades as a country music icon

Country music icon Dolly Parton has died at age 80 in Nashville. Remember the legendary singer behind Jolene, 9 to 5, and her enduring cultural legacy.

Dolly Parton has died at 80, ending a career that spanned more than six decades in music, film and entertainment.

The country music icon was known for global hits including “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Parton also built a major legacy through Dollywood, philanthropy and her Imagination Library, which provides books to children.

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Country music legend Dolly Parton has died at the age of 80, bringing an end to a remarkable career that spanned more than six decades.

Parton’s death was announced on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, by her nephew Bryan Seaver in a video shared on her official online accounts. Her family said she died peacefully in Nashville, Tennessee. A small private service for immediate family is planned, with further details yet to be announced.

The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Her death came just days after Parton spoke openly about experiencing health difficulties. In an interview with PEOPLE published on August 21, she said she had been dealing with health issues that she had neglected while caring for her late husband, Carl Thomas Dean, who died in March 2025 at the age of 82.

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“I am dealing with some health issues that I just didn’t pay attention to when I was watching over Carl,” Parton said.

Despite her health challenges, she said she was still working while recovering. She had also recently missed an appearance at her Dollywood theme park after experiencing dizziness and dehydration, with her doctor advising her not to travel.

Parton had previously postponed a planned Las Vegas residency because of her health, explaining that she wanted to return to performing only when she could give audiences the standard they expected from her.

A message from Dolly Parton’s family addressing her passing. pic.twitter.com/LundXZLBoA — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 25, 2026

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Born in 1946 in rural Tennessee, Parton rose from a large, modest family to become one of the most influential figures in country music and entertainment.

Her career produced some of the most recognisable songs in popular music, including “Jolene,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.” The latter became an international hit again when Whitney Houston recorded it for The Bodyguard soundtrack.

Parton was also a successful actress, appearing in films including 9 to 5, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias.

Over the course of her career, she won numerous honours, including 11 Grammy Awards, and became known not only for her music but also for her business ventures and philanthropy.

Parton's influence extended well beyond the stage.

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Dolly Parton at Dollywood through the years

She founded the Dollywood Foundation's Imagination Library, which provides books to young children, and her philanthropic work also supported education, disaster relief and medical research. She became one of the most recognisable and widely admired figures in American entertainment.

She also built Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park that became one of the region's major attractions.

Parton's ability to combine music, business, entertainment and philanthropy helped turn her into a cultural figure whose influence extended across generations.