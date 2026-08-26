Bruno Fernandes (left), Mohamed Salah (middle) and N’Golo Kanté (right) with their PFA awards

Bruno Fernandes (left), Mohamed Salah (middle) and N’Golo Kanté (right) with their PFA awards

Full list of PFA Men's Players' Player of the Year award winners over the past 10 years

From Bruno Fernandes to N'Golo Kanté, here are the PFA Players' Player of the Year winners from the last 10 Premier League seasons.

Bruno Fernandes is the latest winner of the PFA Players' Player of the Year award for the 2025/26 season.

Mohamed Salah has won the award three times during the last 10 seasons.

Kevin De Bruyne is the only other player in the list to win the award in consecutive seasons.

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The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Players’ Player of the Year is one of the most prestigious individual awards in English football because it is decided by fellow professional players.

READ ALSO: Antoine Semenyo named in 2026 PFA Premier League Team of the Year

The award recognises the player considered by PFA members to have produced the outstanding Premier League campaign of the season. Over the past decade, the honour has been shared by some of the biggest names in the Premier League, including Mohamed Salah, Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland and Bruno Fernandes.

The latest winner is Fernandes, who was named the 2025/26 Men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year after being voted the standout performer by his fellow professionals. The Manchester United captain became the latest midfielder to claim the award after an outstanding campaign.

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His victory came a year after Salah made history by becoming the first player to win the men’s PFA Players’ Player of the Year award three times.

Manchester City have also had a strong presence among recent winners. Phil Foden won the award for the 2023/24 season after scoring 19 Premier League goals and providing 8 assists. He followed Haaland, who claimed the prize for the 2022/23 campaign.

Before Haaland, De Bruyne won the award in consecutive seasons. The Belgian midfielder was recognised for the 2019/20 campaign after producing 13 goals and 20 assists, equalling the Premier League record for assists at the time but Bruno Fernandes now holds the record. De Bruyne retained the award in 2020/21 to win the men's PFA Players’ Player of the Year in consecutive seasons.

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk broke De Bruyne’s run by winning in 2018/19. He was recognised for his performances as Liverpool pushed Manchester City in the title race and advanced to the Champions League final.

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The 2016/17 award went to N’Golo Kanté after his influential role in Chelsea’s Premier League title-winning campaign. The French midfielder had helped Leicester City win the title the previous season before moving to Chelsea and achieving back-to-back Premier League championships with two different clubs.

List of winners over the past 10 years: