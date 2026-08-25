Antoine Semenyo named in 2026 PFA Premier League Team of the Year

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year for the 2025/26 season.

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year for the 2025/26 season.

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in the official PFA Premier League Team of the Year for the 2025/26 season after a standout campaign.

Antoine Semenyo has been named in the 2025/26 PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The Ghana international was recognised alongside stars including Erling Haaland, Bruno Fernandes and Declan Rice.

Semenyo scored 17 Premier League goals during a standout 2025/26 campaign.

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Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year for the 2025/26 season.

Semenyo is the only Ghanaian in the 11-man team, which was selected by fellow professional players, announced on Tuesday, August 25, 2026 and also the first Ghanaian ever named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The PFA’s official team features David Raya in goal, with Arsenal defenders Jurrien Timber, Gabriel Magalhães and William Saliba joined by Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly in defence.

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Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice and Manchester City playmaker Rayan Cherki make up the midfield, while Semenyo is joined in attack by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Brentford forward Igor Thiago.

Semenyo’s inclusion caps a standout Premier League campaign in which he scored 17 goals.

The 26-year-old began the 2025/26 season with Bournemouth before completing a move to Manchester City in January. City signed the Ghana international from Bournemouth on a long-term contract after triggering his release clause. At the time of signing, Semenyo had scored 10 goals and provided 3 assists in the league before making the move.

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His 17 Premier League goals for the season also saw him break Tony Yeboah’s long-standing record for the most goals scored by a Ghanaian in a single Premier League campaign. Semenyo surpassed Yeboah’s previous mark of 12 goals, set across the 1994/95 and 1995/96 seasons.

Semenyo continued his strong form after arriving at Manchester City, scoring on his debut in the FA Cup and then finding the net in his first 2 appearances for the club.

His PFA recognition adds to a memorable 2025/26 season for the Ghanaian, who was also selected in the Premier League’s Fan Team of the Season.

The PFA Team of the Year honour carries relevance because the selections are made by players themselves. Semenyo earned his place among the Premier League’s standout performers of the season based on a vote by his fellow professionals.

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