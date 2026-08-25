Wontumi withdraws from NPP chairmanship race, pens emotional letter to supporters

Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has withdrawn from the race for the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) national chairmanship position, citing his current circumstances and a desire not to become a burden on the party.

In an emotional letter dated August 2 and sighted by Pulse Ghana, Mr Antwi-Boasiako said the decision followed several nights of prayer, reflection and consultations with his family, legal team, party elders, campaign team and trusted supporters.

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“There are moments in the life of a man when the heart wants to continue, but duty demands sacrifice,” he said.

The letter signed on his behalf by Ewuradjoa Coleman, Director of Communications and Media added:

“Today, I find myself at such a painful moment. After many nights of prayer, sober reflection and consultations with my family, legal team, party elders, campaign team and trusted supporters, I have come to the difficult conclusion that my present circumstances must not become an additional burden on the New Patriotic Party.”

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Bernard Antwi Boasiako known Popularly as Chairman Wontumi

He said the decision was not what he wanted but was necessary to protect the party he considers his family.

“The NPP is not merely a political party to me. It is my family. It is my home. It is a cause to which I have dedicated a significant part of my life,” he said.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako said he did not want his personal circumstances or ambition to distract the NPP from rebuilding following its defeat and preparing for the next political contest.

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Chairman Wontumi

“I cannot ask the party to carry my weight when it is already carrying the pain of defeat and the enormous responsibility of preparing for the battle ahead,” he said.

Addressing his supporters across the 16 regions, he acknowledged the sacrifices they had made during his campaign and urged them not to interpret his withdrawal as surrender.

“Please do not see this decision as surrender. I have not surrendered, and I will never surrender in the pursuit of truth and justice,” he said.

He also maintained his innocence and expressed confidence that justice would eventually prevail.

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Mr Antwi-Boasiako further appealed to his supporters not to attack other aspirants because of his decision.

“Do not insult anyone in my name. Do not attack any aspirant because of me. Do not abandon the party because Wontumi is passing through a difficult season,” he said.

He urged his supporters to remain loyal to the NPP and called on them to support former Vice-President and NPP presidential candidate Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“Above all, remain firmly behind the leader of our party, His Excellency Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Dr Bawumia needs our prayers, loyalty and total support,” he said.