A Plus reacts after Chairman Wontumi got sentenced to 20 years for illegal mining

Gomoa Central Member of Parliament Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has reacted publicly to the conviction and sentencing of Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, better known as Chairman Wontumi, following a landmark court ruling over illegal mining activities.

Gomoa Central MP A Plus reacted to Chairman Wontumi's 40-year prison sentence for illegal mining offences with a cryptic Facebook post that many interpreted as a celebration.

The MP shared old reports showing Wontumi had previously called for his arrest, highlighting their long-standing political and personal rivalry.

Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to a combined 40 years in prison after being convicted over illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited in the Western Region.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On 20 July 2026, the court handed the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) a combined 40-year prison sentence after finding him guilty of offences linked to the operations of Akonta Mining Company Limited on a mining concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment on the first count and a further 20 years of hard labour on the fourth count, bringing his total sentence to 40 years.

Shortly after the verdict, A Plus took to Facebook to express his reaction in a cryptic post that many interpreted as a celebration of the court's decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He wrote;

Yesterday's, today's, tomorrow. God is good! Next time!!!

The MP also shared screenshots of previous media reports in which Chairman Wontumi had publicly demanded his arrest. The posts were widely viewed as a reminder of the long-running feud between the two politicians.

READ MORE: KK Fosu vows to unseat Sammy Awuku in 2028 Akuapem North parliamentary race

A Plus and Chairman Wontumi have exchanged public criticisms over the years, making the MP's latest reaction significant to many observers, who saw it as a symbolic response to their prolonged political and personal rivalry.

Advertisement