144 migrants from West Africa feared dead or missing while attempting sea crossings to Europe

At least 144 refugees and migrants from West Africa are dead or missing after a series of tragic maritime incidents off the coast of Mauritania, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has confirmed.

UNHCR says 144 refugees and migrants are dead or missing after maritime incidents off Mauritania.

A boat carrying passengers from The Gambia left 143 people dead or missing after drifting in the Atlantic for nearly 25 days.

The UN agency has renewed calls for safer migration pathways to prevent further deaths on dangerous sea routes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victims were attempting the dangerous Atlantic crossing towards Europe, highlighting the continued risks faced by people using irregular migration routes in search of safety and better opportunities.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, July 21, UNHCR said three (3) rescue and disembarkation operations conducted between July 14 and July 18 in Nouadhibou, Mauritania, brought 387 people safely ashore.

The agency said its teams were present during all rescue operations alongside Mauritanian authorities and humanitarian partners to provide assistance to survivors and identify people who may require international protection.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

The deadliest incident involved a boat rescued on July 18, where 143 people were reported dead or missing, with only 38 survivors after spending almost 25 days stranded in the Atlantic Ocean.

The boat had departed from Bufaloto in The Gambia and was attempting to reach Spain. Among the survivors were two children who lost all their family members during the journey and are currently receiving medical care alongside other survivors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another death was recorded among passengers from a separate boat that was brought ashore on July 14.

UNHCR described the Atlantic route from West Africa towards the Canary Islands as one of the world's deadliest migration corridors, citing the long distances involved, unpredictable ocean conditions, overcrowded boats and limited access to timely rescue services.

A boat sinking off the Greek island (used for illustrative purposes for this stories)

"Despite sustained efforts by coastal authorities and humanitarian partners to save lives, the Atlantic route from West Africa towards the Canary Islands remains one of the world's deadliest mixed movement corridors," the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The UN refugee agency noted that arrivals to the Spanish archipelago have declined by 61% compared with 2025, with about 4,400 arrivals recorded as of July 15, 2026. However, it warned that deaths and disappearances at sea remain at alarming levels, with some boats disappearing without trace.

UNHCR has called for stronger action to address the factors pushing people to undertake these dangerous journeys, while expanding legal alternatives such as resettlement opportunities, labour migration pathways and education programmes.