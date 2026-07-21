International students attend classes abroad as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom continue to allow eligible students to work part-time while pursuing their studies in 2026. PC: Study.com

International students attend classes abroad as Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom continue to allow eligible students to work part-time while pursuing their studies in 2026. PC: Study.com

Canada and 2 other countries where Ghanaian students can legally work while studying in 2026

Students planning to study abroad often hope to earn extra income while completing their education. The good news is that Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom all allow international students, including Ghanaians, to work part-time during their studies in 2026, provided they meet the conditions attached to their visas.

Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom allow international students, including Ghanaians, to work part-time while studying in 2026, subject to visa conditions and enrolment requirements.

Australia permits up to 48 hours of work per fortnight, while Canada and the UK generally allow up to 20 hours per week during term time, with full-time work allowed during official holidays.

Students must remain enrolled and comply with their visa conditions, as exceeding permitted work hours could affect their immigration status and right to remain in the country

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Each country has published official immigration guidance outlining the number of hours international students can work, eligibility requirements and the restrictions that apply based on visa type and level of study.

1. Australia

International students holding Australia's Student visa (subclass 500) are allowed to work up to 48 hours per fortnight while their course is in session.

During official semester breaks and holidays, students may work unlimited hours, provided they continue to comply with the conditions of their student visa.

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Australia's Department of Home Affairs also announced that student visa application fees increased from 1 July 2026. However, discounted application fees are available to eligible applicants from Pacific Island countries, Timor-Leste, ASEAN member states, as well as those applying under the ELICOS and Non-Award programmes.

Australia [TheTimes]

2. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom also permits many international students to work while studying, although the rules depend on the type of course and education provider.

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Students enrolled on degree programmes at recognised universities and higher education institutions are generally allowed to work up to 20 hours per week during term time and full-time during official holidays.

However, students studying below degree level or attending certain further education colleges may face stricter limits, while some visa categories do not include any work rights.

University Professor

3. Canada

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In Canada, international students with a valid study permit can work both on and off campus without obtaining a separate work permit, provided they are enrolled full-time at a designated learning institution and their study permit specifically authorises employment.

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Students may work up to 20 hours per week during academic sessions and full-time during scheduled breaks, including summer and winter holidays.

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What prospective Ghanaian students should know

Although the regulations differ across Australia, Canada and the UK, they all share one important requirement: international students must remain enrolled in their programme and maintain satisfactory academic progress to keep their right to work.

Working beyond the permitted hours or breaching visa conditions could affect a student's immigration status and future stay in the country.