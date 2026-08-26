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Medikal explains the financial challenges Ghanaian artistes face with international concerts

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 06:30 - 26 August 2026
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Medikal
Ghanaian rapper Medikal has offered insight into the financial challenges Ghanaian musicians face when staging major concerts abroad, saying many artistes are willing to absorb losses to promote Ghanaian music internationally.
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  • Medikal says many Ghanaian artistes make little or no profit from international concerts, despite spending heavily to organise them.

  • The rapper explained that shows featuring artistes such as Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are often about promoting Ghanaian music globally and building international visibility rather than making money.

  • Medikal revealed that he made a loss from his O2 Indigo concert in London two years ago, despite a large turnout that reportedly left some fans unable to enter.

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His comments come amid discussions surrounding Stonebwoy’s recently held BHIM Festival at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on August 15, 2026.

Despite attracting a large crowd to the 12,500-capacity venue, Medikal said international concerts should not always be viewed through the lens of profit.

In a TikTok video, the rapper explained that organising large-scale shows outside Ghana can require substantial financial investment, with some artistes ultimately making little or no profit.

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He suggested that, for many musicians, the bigger objective is to create visibility for Ghanaian music, strengthen their international presence and give fans memorable experiences.

He said;

Don't stress yourself too much. In Ghana, people don't comprehend a lot of things because so many artistes are doing a lot of big things. Most of the artistes don't even have to do what they are doing

Medikal stressed that staging concerts in international markets comes with significant costs, making it difficult for artistes to walk away with substantial earnings.

He explained;

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Most of the artistes don't make anything from the shows. Everything goes back to the label. So, if individual artistes like myself, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy host such shows, it's not easy

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He urged fans to appreciate the effort involved whenever Ghanaian musicians successfully stage major international concerts.

He added;

So, you have to appreciate it when we do such shows. It's not even easy to break through in the part of the world where we find ourselves
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Medikal also used his own experience to illustrate the financial risks involved.

The rapper recalled organising a concert at London’s O2 Indigo venue two years ago, saying the event attracted a large turnout but still left him with a financial loss.

He said;

Two years ago, I did O2 Indigo. I don't even remember the capacity, but a lot of people from London came and they couldn't even enter

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According to Medikal, there was a perception that the successful turnout meant he had made significant money from the concert.

He, however, said the reality was different.

He added;

The idea people were spreading was that I had staged a show in the UK and made money. I ran into a loss. These shows are just bragging rights

Medikal’s comments highlight the financial pressures behind some of the high-profile international concerts staged by Ghanaian artistes, where visibility, representation and building a global audience can sometimes take precedence over immediate financial returns.

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@lupi_love_kyannel Real talk… Big ups Medikal #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #fypシ ♬ original sound - lupi_Love_Kyannel🎙️
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