Advertisement

Ghana cedi to dollar, pound and euro: BoG rates for August 26

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:07 - 26 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Ghana cedi notes
The Ghana cedi has weakened further against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro, according to the latest exchange rates published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for Wednesday, August 26, 2026.
Advertisement

  • The cedi weakened further against the dollar, pound and euro on August 26.

  • The dollar rose to GH¢11.1714, while the pound and euro reached GH¢15.2356 and GH¢13.0397 respectively.

  • The latest rates reflect continued pressure on the cedi compared with August 25.

Advertisement

The latest figures show that the dollar is buying at GH¢11.1714 and selling at GH¢11.1826, marking a further rise from Tuesday’s rates of GH¢11.1194 and GH¢11.1306, respectively.

The pound sterling is also trading higher, with the BoG quoting a buying rate of GH¢15.2356 and a selling rate of GH¢15.2519. This compares with Tuesday’s rates of GH¢15.1591 and GH¢15.1754.

Also Read: Cedi weakens slightly against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for August 25

The euro, meanwhile, is buying at GH¢13.0397 and selling at GH¢13.0515, up from GH¢12.9732 and GH¢12.9860 recorded in the previous update.

Advertisement
Euro

The latest rates are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The movement represents a further depreciation of the cedi across all three major currencies.

Against the US dollar, the cedi weakened by GH¢0.0520 on both the buying and selling rates, representing an increase of about 0.47% in the dollar’s value against the local currency.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for August 19

Advertisement
British Pound Sterling (1200+ years)

The pound recorded a slightly larger movement in absolute terms, rising by GH¢0.0765 on both the buying and selling rates. This represents an increase of about 0.50%.

The euro also strengthened against the cedi, with its buying rate rising by GH¢0.0665 and its selling rate increasing by GH¢0.0655, equivalent to roughly 0.51% and 0.50%, respectively.

The latest figures extend the pressure recorded in the previous BoG update, when the cedi also weakened against the dollar, pound and euro.

Also Read: Ghana cedi among Africa's 10 strongest currencies in August 2026: See full list

Advertisement
Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

For businesses and individuals who need foreign currency for imports, travel, tuition payments and other international transactions, the latest movement means a higher cedi cost for purchasing the three currencies through the interbank market.

The BoG’s daily exchange rates serve as reference rates for foreign exchange transactions, although rates offered by individual commercial banks and foreign exchange bureaux may differ.

BoG exchange rates for Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Also Read: Ghana targets 15 months of import cover by 2028 as gov't secures 30% of miners' gold output

BoG exchange rates for Wednesday, August 26, 2026
BoG exchange rates for Wednesday, August 26, 2026
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Cedi Bank of Ghana
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghana cedi to dollar, pound and euro: BoG rates for August 26
News
26.08.2026
Ghana cedi to dollar, pound and euro: BoG rates for August 26
Top 10 gold-producing countries in Africa
News
26.08.2026
Ghana mandates local gold refining before export from Sept 1
Moses Bliss and fiancée
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Marie Bliss shares emotional message to Moses Bliss amid divorce rumours
FULL LIST: 6 African billionaires who own luxury brands around the world
Entertainment
26.08.2026
FULL LIST: 6 African billionaires who own luxury brands around the world
Ghanaian midfielder Kwasi Sibo
Sports
26.08.2026
‘They are not wiser than me’ – Kwasi Sibo hits back at critics after joining Libyan champions
Dolly Parton’s cause of death confirmed as cancer after her death at 80
Entertainment
26.08.2026
Dolly Parton’s cause of death confirmed as cancer after her death at 80