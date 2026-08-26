Ghana cedi to dollar, pound and euro: BoG rates for August 26

The Ghana cedi has weakened further against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro, according to the latest exchange rates published by the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The cedi weakened further against the dollar, pound and euro on August 26.

The dollar rose to GH¢11.1714, while the pound and euro reached GH¢15.2356 and GH¢13.0397 respectively.

The latest rates reflect continued pressure on the cedi compared with August 25.

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The latest figures show that the dollar is buying at GH¢11.1714 and selling at GH¢11.1826, marking a further rise from Tuesday’s rates of GH¢11.1194 and GH¢11.1306, respectively.

The pound sterling is also trading higher, with the BoG quoting a buying rate of GH¢15.2356 and a selling rate of GH¢15.2519. This compares with Tuesday’s rates of GH¢15.1591 and GH¢15.1754.

The euro, meanwhile, is buying at GH¢13.0397 and selling at GH¢13.0515, up from GH¢12.9732 and GH¢12.9860 recorded in the previous update.

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Euro

The latest rates are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The movement represents a further depreciation of the cedi across all three major currencies.

Against the US dollar, the cedi weakened by GH¢0.0520 on both the buying and selling rates, representing an increase of about 0.47% in the dollar’s value against the local currency.

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British Pound Sterling (1200+ years)

The pound recorded a slightly larger movement in absolute terms, rising by GH¢0.0765 on both the buying and selling rates. This represents an increase of about 0.50%.

The euro also strengthened against the cedi, with its buying rate rising by GH¢0.0665 and its selling rate increasing by GH¢0.0655, equivalent to roughly 0.51% and 0.50%, respectively.

The latest figures extend the pressure recorded in the previous BoG update, when the cedi also weakened against the dollar, pound and euro.

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For businesses and individuals who need foreign currency for imports, travel, tuition payments and other international transactions, the latest movement means a higher cedi cost for purchasing the three currencies through the interbank market.

The BoG’s daily exchange rates serve as reference rates for foreign exchange transactions, although rates offered by individual commercial banks and foreign exchange bureaux may differ.

BoG exchange rates for Wednesday, August 26, 2026