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Cedi weakens against dollar and euro, gains against pound: Latest BoG rates

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:59 - 27 August 2026
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Ghanaian Cedi
The Ghana cedi has weakened against the US dollar and euro but strengthened against the pound sterling in the latest Bank of Ghana (BoG) exchange rates published for Thursday, 27 August 2026.
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  • The cedi weakened against the US dollar and euro but strengthened against the pound sterling in the latest Bank of Ghana rates.

  • The dollar buying rate rose to GH¢11.1954, while the selling rate increased to GH¢11.2066.

  • The pound fell to GH¢15.2168 for buying and GH¢15.2331 for selling, while the euro rose marginally to GH¢13.0426 and GH¢13.0555 respectively.

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The latest rates show mixed movements for the local currency compared with the previous day, with the dollar recording the largest increase among the three major currencies.

The US dollar is now trading at a buying rate of GH¢11.1954 and a selling rate of GH¢11.2066. This represents an increase of GH¢0.0240 in both the buying and selling rates from Wednesday’s figures of GH¢11.1714 and GH¢11.1826 respectively.

Also Read: Cedi weakens slightly against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for August 25

A money exchange vendor holds U.S. dollar banknotes at his shop in Beirut, Lebanon December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights
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The movement means the cedi weakened by about 0.22% against the dollar on both rates.

The pound sterling, however, moved in the opposite direction. The BoG quoted the pound at a buying rate of GH¢15.2168 and a selling rate of GH¢15.2331, down from GH¢15.2356 and GH¢15.2519 respectively on Wednesday.

This represents a decline of GH¢0.0188 in both rates, indicating that the cedi strengthened by about 0.12% against the pound.

The euro recorded a marginal increase, with the buying rate rising from GH¢13.0397 to GH¢13.0426, while the selling rate increased from GH¢13.0515 to GH¢13.0555.

Also Read: Ghana cedi to dollar, pound, euro: Latest BoG exchange rates

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This represents an increase of GH¢0.0029 in the buying rate and GH¢0.0040 in the selling rate, translating into a marginal depreciation of the cedi against the euro.

Why the Ghana cedi keeps fluctuating on the interbank market and what it means for your pocket

The latest rates are based on the average interbank rates used by commercial banks for transactions at the close of business on Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

The figures show that the cedi’s performance against the three major international currencies was mixed during the latest trading session. The local currency lost ground against the dollar and euro but made a modest gain against the pound.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 14: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

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The BoG’s daily exchange rates serve as reference rates for foreign exchange transactions, although the actual rates offered by individual commercial banks and foreign exchange bureaux may differ.

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