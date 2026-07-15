BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

BoG exchange rates for July 14: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

The Bank of Ghana has published the official closing exchange rates for transactions conducted on July 14, 2026, providing the latest benchmark for how the Ghana cedi traded against major international and regional currencies.

The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar, British pound and euro on July 14, 2026.

The US dollar's mid rate rose to GH¢11.5160, while the pound and euro also gained against the cedi.

The Bank of Ghana's official exchange rates remain the benchmark for forex transactions across the country.

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The cedi weakened against the three major international currencies tracked by the Bank of Ghana. The US dollar rose to a mid rate of GH¢11.5160, up from GH¢11.4900 recorded on July 13. The British pound sterling also strengthened, with its mid rate increasing to GH¢15.4130 from GH¢15.3513, while the euro climbed to GH¢13.1634, compared with GH¢13.0827 the previous trading day.

Bank of Ghana logo

The latest figures indicate continued pressure on the cedi against the world's leading reserve currencies despite relatively modest day-on-day movements.

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The Bank of Ghana's update also showed gains for several other international currencies against the cedi, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Chinese yuan renminbi, and Nordic currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.

Across the African region, the rates reflect the cedi's performance against currencies including the South African rand, West African CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

The hand of former South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus is seen holding South Africa's new rand banknotes - which feature an image of former president Nelson Mandela on the front in a file photo. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Published daily by the central bank, the official interbank exchange rates remain the standard reference used by commercial banks, forex bureaus, importers, exporters and businesses when pricing foreign exchange transactions in Ghana.

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Below are the official Bank of Ghana exchange rates for July 14, 2026.