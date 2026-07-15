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BoG exchange rates for July 14: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 05:23 - 15 July 2026
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BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies
The Bank of Ghana has published the official closing exchange rates for transactions conducted on July 14, 2026, providing the latest benchmark for how the Ghana cedi traded against major international and regional currencies.
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  • The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar, British pound and euro on July 14, 2026.

  • The US dollar's mid rate rose to GH¢11.5160, while the pound and euro also gained against the cedi.

  • The Bank of Ghana's official exchange rates remain the benchmark for forex transactions across the country.

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The cedi weakened against the three major international currencies tracked by the Bank of Ghana. The US dollar rose to a mid rate of GH¢11.5160, up from GH¢11.4900 recorded on July 13. The British pound sterling also strengthened, with its mid rate increasing to GH¢15.4130 from GH¢15.3513, while the euro climbed to GH¢13.1634, compared with GH¢13.0827 the previous trading day.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

The latest figures indicate continued pressure on the cedi against the world's leading reserve currencies despite relatively modest day-on-day movements.

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The Bank of Ghana's update also showed gains for several other international currencies against the cedi, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Chinese yuan renminbi, and Nordic currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

Across the African region, the rates reflect the cedi's performance against currencies including the South African rand, West African CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

The hand of former South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus is seen holding South Africa's new rand banknotes - which feature an image of former president Nelson Mandela on the front in a file photo. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The hand of former South African Reserve Bank Governor Gill Marcus is seen holding South Africa's new rand banknotes - which feature an image of former president Nelson Mandela on the front in a file photo. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Published daily by the central bank, the official interbank exchange rates remain the standard reference used by commercial banks, forex bureaus, importers, exporters and businesses when pricing foreign exchange transactions in Ghana.

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Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

Below are the official Bank of Ghana exchange rates for July 14, 2026.

Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

14 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USDGHS

11.5102

11.5218

11.5160

14 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBPGHS

15.4053

15.4207

15.4130

14 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHFGHS

14.2312

14.2442

14.2377

14 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUDGHS

8.0277

8.0357

8.0317

14 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CADGHS

8.1834

8.1907

8.1871

14 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKKGHS

1.7600

1.7616

1.7608

14 Jul 2026

Japanese Yen

JPYGHS

0.0710

0.0711

0.0711

14 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZDGHS

6.6844

6.6926

6.6885

14 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOKGHS

1.1888

1.1896

1.1892

14 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEKGHS

1.1922

1.1931

1.1927

14 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZARGHS

0.7030

0.7033

0.7032

14 Jul 2026

Euro

EURGHS

13.1579

13.1688

13.1634

14 Jul 2026

Yuan Renminbi

CNYGHS

1.7004

1.7012

1.7008

14 Jul 2026

BCEAO

GHSXOF

49.8114

49.8527

49.8321

14 Jul 2026

Dalasi

GHSGMD

6.3118

6.3161

6.3140

14 Jul 2026

Ouguiya

GHSMRO

31.0003

31.0872

31.0438

14 Jul 2026

Naira

GHSNGN

119.9870

120.0920

120.0395

14 Jul 2026

Leone

GHSSLL

2064.2757

2119.6596

2091.9677

14 Jul 2026

Ecowas

WAUGHS

0.0129

0.0129

0.0129

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