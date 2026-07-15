BoG exchange rates for July 14: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies
The Ghana cedi weakened against the US dollar, British pound and euro on July 14, 2026.
The US dollar's mid rate rose to GH¢11.5160, while the pound and euro also gained against the cedi.
The Bank of Ghana's official exchange rates remain the benchmark for forex transactions across the country.
The cedi weakened against the three major international currencies tracked by the Bank of Ghana. The US dollar rose to a mid rate of GH¢11.5160, up from GH¢11.4900 recorded on July 13. The British pound sterling also strengthened, with its mid rate increasing to GH¢15.4130 from GH¢15.3513, while the euro climbed to GH¢13.1634, compared with GH¢13.0827 the previous trading day.
Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies
The latest figures indicate continued pressure on the cedi against the world's leading reserve currencies despite relatively modest day-on-day movements.
The Bank of Ghana's update also showed gains for several other international currencies against the cedi, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Chinese yuan renminbi, and Nordic currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.
Also Read: BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies
Across the African region, the rates reflect the cedi's performance against currencies including the South African rand, West African CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.
Published daily by the central bank, the official interbank exchange rates remain the standard reference used by commercial banks, forex bureaus, importers, exporters and businesses when pricing foreign exchange transactions in Ghana.
Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2
Below are the official Bank of Ghana exchange rates for July 14, 2026.
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
14 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USDGHS
11.5102
11.5218
11.5160
14 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBPGHS
15.4053
15.4207
15.4130
14 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHFGHS
14.2312
14.2442
14.2377
14 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUDGHS
8.0277
8.0357
8.0317
14 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CADGHS
8.1834
8.1907
8.1871
14 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKKGHS
1.7600
1.7616
1.7608
14 Jul 2026
Japanese Yen
JPYGHS
0.0710
0.0711
0.0711
14 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZDGHS
6.6844
6.6926
6.6885
14 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOKGHS
1.1888
1.1896
1.1892
14 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEKGHS
1.1922
1.1931
1.1927
14 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZARGHS
0.7030
0.7033
0.7032
14 Jul 2026
Euro
EURGHS
13.1579
13.1688
13.1634
14 Jul 2026
Yuan Renminbi
CNYGHS
1.7004
1.7012
1.7008
14 Jul 2026
BCEAO
GHSXOF
49.8114
49.8527
49.8321
14 Jul 2026
Dalasi
GHSGMD
6.3118
6.3161
6.3140
14 Jul 2026
Ouguiya
GHSMRO
31.0003
31.0872
31.0438
14 Jul 2026
Naira
GHSNGN
119.9870
120.0920
120.0395
14 Jul 2026
Leone
GHSSLL
2064.2757
2119.6596
2091.9677
14 Jul 2026
Ecowas
WAUGHS
0.0129
0.0129
0.0129
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