Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey has reportedly passed away at 89

Veteran Ghanaian actress Grace Nortey has reportedly died at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026. She was 89 according to Gossips24 TV

Veteran actress Grace Nortey has reportedly died at the age of 89 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) in the early hours of Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

The celebrated actress had a career spanning more than five decades, earning recognition for portraying strong-willed and outspoken maternal characters.

Nortey featured in acclaimed productions including Sinking Sands and Beasts of No Nation. She is survived by five children, including actress Sheila Nortey

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Nortey, who celebrated her birthday on February 1, leaves behind a remarkable career spanning more than five decades and a lasting legacy in Ghanaian theatre and film.

She was widely recognised for her portrayal of strong-willed, outspoken maternal characters, often taking on roles that challenged social norms, patriarchy and injustice.

Born on February 1, 1937, Nortey became one of the respected figures in Ghana's entertainment industry, earning admiration for her commanding performances both on stage and on screen.

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Her acting credits extended beyond Ghanaian productions to internationally acclaimed films. She featured in the 2011 Ghanaian drama Sinking Sands and the 2015 Netflix war film Beasts of No Nation, further cementing her reputation as a versatile actress.

Nortey's contribution to the arts also extended through her family. She is survived by five children, including actress Sheila Nortey, who followed in her mother's footsteps and pursued a career in acting.