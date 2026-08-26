Rashid Pelpuo, Brogya Genfi reassigned in latest ministerial reshuffle

President John Dramani Mahama has made further changes to his government, reassigning Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo as Minister of State for Special Initiatives and Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum as the new Minister for Labour, Employment and Job Creation.

Rashid Pelpuo has been reassigned as Minister of State for Special Initiatives, with Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum replacing him as Labour Minister.

Deputy Defence Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi has been reassigned as Presidential Advisor on National Resilience and Emergency Preparedness.

The changes follow President Mahama’s August 7 reshuffle, which saw Zanetor Rawlings and Mahama Ayariga nominated for new ministerial portfolios.

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The latest changes, announced by the Presidency on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, also affect the Defence Ministry, with Deputy Minister Ernest Brogya Genfi reassigned as Presidential Advisor on National Resilience and Emergency Preparedness.

The reassignments take immediate effect, according to a statement signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Spokesperson to the President and Minister for Government Communications.

Pelpuo moves to the newly designated Special Initiatives portfolio after serving as Minister for Labour, Employment and Job Creation. Agyekum will now take charge of the Labour Ministry, which is responsible for key government policies on employment, labour relations and job creation.

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Dr Rashid Pelpuo

The latest changes come less than three weeks after President Mahama made another set of ministerial changes as part of efforts to realign his administration and improve the delivery of government business.

Also Read: President Mahama bans ministers and CEOs from accepting private awards without presidential approval

On August 7, the President nominated Klottey Korle MP Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology, while Mahama Ayariga was nominated as Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The nominations were submitted to Parliament for prior approval.

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President Mahama also reassigned Kenneth Gilbert Adjei to the Ministry of Defence and Ahmed Ibrahim to the Ministry of Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The latest reshuffle further changes the structure of the administration as President Mahama continues to adjust his ministerial team and reassign officials to new responsibilities.