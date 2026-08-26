Top 10 Ghanaian footballers with the most EPL goals

Top 10 Ghanaian footballers with the most EPL goals

Top 10 Ghanaian footballers with the most EPL goals

Since the Premier League began in 1992, Ghanaian footballers have made a significant impact on England's top flight, producing goals, memorable performances and some of the competition's most recognisable African stars.

Jordan Ayew leads Ghana's all-time Premier League goalscoring chart with 42 goals.

Antoine Semenyo follows with 37 goals after a record-breaking 17-goal 2025/26 season.

Tony Yeboah, Jeffrey Schlupp and Andre Ayew complete the top five with 24, 22 and 21 goals respectively.

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From Tony Yeboah's spectacular strikes for Leeds United in the 1990s to the emergence of Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus, Ghana has maintained a strong presence in the Premier League.

Here are the ten (10) highest-scoring Ghanaian players in Premier League history.

1. Jordan Ayew - 42 goals

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Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew is Ghana's leading Premier League goalscorer, having scored 42 goals during spells with Aston Villa, Swansea City and Crystal Palace.

He has been particularly productive at Crystal Palace, where he has scored 22 goals and provided 20 assists in 195 league appearances. His longevity, work rate and ability to contribute from wide and central attacking positions have made him one of Ghana's most consistent Premier League players.

2. Antoine Semenyo - 37 goals

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Antoine Semenyo celebrating after scoring

Antoine Semenyo has risen rapidly up the rankings, particularly after a prolific 2025/26 campaign with Bournemouth and Manchester City.

He scored 17 Premier League goals during the season, setting a new record for a Ghanaian in a single Premier League campaign and surpassing Tony Yeboah's previous benchmark of 12 goals across the 1994/95 and 1995/96 seasons.

Semenyo's outstanding campaign also saw him become the first Ghanaian named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year. He also won the Premier League Player of the Month award for February 2026, joining Yeboah and Andre Ayew as Ghanaian winners.

3. Tony Yeboah - 24 goals

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Tony Yeboah

Tony Yeboah remains one of Ghana's most iconic Premier League players. The former Leeds United striker scored 24 goals in the competition and became renowned for his powerful long-range finishes.

His 12-goal tally across the 1994/95 and 1995/96 seasons remained the highest single-season total by a Ghanaian for nearly three decades before Semenyo broke the record.

4. Jeffrey Schlupp - 22 goals

Everton's defender Seamus Coleman (L) heads the ball under the eye of Crystal Palace's defender Jeffrey Schlupp on January 21, 2017

Jeffrey Schlupp has scored 22 Premier League goals during a career that has included Leicester City and Crystal Palace.

The versatile player has operated across midfield, defence and attack, but has still made a notable contribution in front of goal despite not being a conventional striker.

5. Andre Ayew - 21 goals

Andre Ayew

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Andre Ayew, Jordan's older brother, has scored 21 Premier League goals during spells with Swansea City, West Ham United and Nottingham Forest.

He was one of the first Ghanaian players to win the Premier League Player of the Month award, alongside Yeboah, before Semenyo joined the pair in 2026.

6. Michael Essien - 17 goals

Michael Essien and Claude Makelele

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Michael Essien scored 17 Premier League goals in 168 appearances for Chelsea.

Although better known for his strength, tackling and box-to-box ability, the midfielder produced several memorable goals, including a spectacular long-range strike against Arsenal that was voted Chelsea's Goal of the Season for 2006/07.

Essien won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, in 2005/06 and 2009/10, and remains one of Ghana's most decorated players in English football.

7. Mohammed Kudus - 15 goals

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Mohammed Kudus tops Premier League most successful dribbles list

Mohammed Kudus has scored 15 Premier League goals since arriving in England, first with West Ham United and subsequently with Tottenham Hotspur.

Known for his dribbling, close control and ability to create opportunities from advanced positions, Kudus has established himself as one of Ghana's leading attacking talents.

8. Asamoah Gyan - 10 goals

Asamoah Gyan at Sunderland

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Asamoah Gyan scored 10 Premier League goals during his spell with Sunderland.

Although his time in England was relatively short compared with his careers elsewhere, Gyan arrived with an established reputation as one of Africa's leading strikers.

He remains one of the most celebrated Ghanaian forwards of his generation.

Also Read: Why West Ham sold Mohammed Kudus to Tottenham

9. Thomas Partey - 9 goals

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Thomas Partey scored

Thomas Partey scored nine Premier League goals during his time with Arsenal.

The midfielder's primary responsibilities centred on winning possession, controlling the midfield and progressing the ball, meaning goals were never a defining part of his game.

Nevertheless, Partey occasionally produced spectacular long-range finishes and attacking runs during his Arsenal career.

10. Sulley Muntari - 5 goals

Sulley Muntari scored five Premier League goals during spells with Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Sulley Muntari scored five Premier League goals during spells with Portsmouth and Sunderland.

Also Read: Semenyo makes history with brace against Liverpool despite alleged racial abuse

Four of his goals came during his first season with Portsmouth in 2007/08, including memorable strikes against Aston Villa. He also scored in Portsmouth's remarkable 7-4 victory over Reading, one of the highest-scoring matches in Premier League history.

Muntari helped Portsmouth win the FA Cup in 2008 and scored the winning penalty in the semi-final victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Legacy

Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Premier League Team of the Year for the 2025/26 season.

Ghana's Premier League goalscoring history reflects the changing role of its players in English football. Yeboah established the country's reputation in the 1990s, while Essien, Schlupp and Partey demonstrated Ghana's strength in midfield.