Martin Odegaard of Arsenal lifts the trophy after his team win the premier league title after the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. | Photo via IMAGO

Martin Odegaard of Arsenal lifts the trophy after his team win the premier league title after the Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. | Photo via IMAGO

Supercomputer predicts Arsenal to retain Premier League title, Man United to make top four as Chelsea miss out

Opta's supercomputer tips Arsenal to defend their EPL title, Man United to reach the top four, and reveals which clubs face relegation in 2026-27.

The 2026-27 Premier League season kicks off on August 21, and Opta's supercomputer has already crunched the numbers on how the campaign could unfold after running 10,000 simulations ahead of a ball being kicked.

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Arsenal (38%) are Opta's favourites to defend their title, ahead of Man City (20.5%) and Liverpool (9.2%), with Man United's chances up to 6.2%.

Only Arsenal and City are favoured to finish top five for Champions League qualification, with several clubs battling for the remaining spots.

Hull, Ipswich, and Coventry lead the relegation odds, alongside strugglers Sunderland and Fulham.

Arsenal Favourites to Retain Their Crown

Arsenal Favourites to Retain EPL Title via OPTA

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal enter the new season as champions for the first time since 2004, and the data suggests they are well placed to become only the fourth managerial reign to defend the title successfully, joining the ranks of Alex Ferguson, José Mourinho, and Pep Guardiola.

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The supercomputer gives the Gunners a 38% probability of retaining their crown, built largely on a defensive record that ranks among the best the league has seen in over a decade.

However, William Saliba's fitness looms as a genuine concern, with Arsenal's win rate dropping sharply when the Frenchman is unavailable.

Manchester City, now under Enzo Maresca following Guardiola's departure, are rated second favourites at just over 20%, with Erling Haaland's continued goal threat a major factor in their title hopes.

Liverpool sit third at roughly 9%, while a resurgent Manchester United under Michael Carrick rounds out the top four contenders at just over 6%, a huge jump from the 0.6% chance they carried into last season before a strong second-half surge under their new manager.

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Champions League Race Set to Be Fierce

Champions League Race | Via OPTA

With England again expected to claim a fifth Champions League qualification spot, only Arsenal and City are projected to finish inside the top five more often than not.

Liverpool, United, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Brighton all carry realistic top-five hopes, underlining just how tightly contested the European qualification battle promises to be this season.

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Promoted Sides Face Uphill Survival Battle

Teams likely to be relegated via OPTA

At the other end of the table, the supercomputer paints a difficult picture for this season's newly promoted clubs.

Hull City, Ipswich Town, and Coventry City are all rated among the favourites for relegation, continuing a historical trend in which promoted teams have often struggled to consolidate top-flight status.

Sunderland, despite a seventh-place finish last term, are also flagged as candidates for a second-season slump, alongside Fulham following their managerial gamble on Álvaro Arbeloa.

A Wide-Open Season Ahead