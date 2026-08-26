The National Service Authority (NSA) has given prospective National Service Personnel affected by biodata mismatch issues until Friday, August 28, 2026, to resolve their discrepancies and complete their registration.

NSA has extended the deadline for students affected by biodata mismatches to Friday, August 28, 2026.

Affected students must report to NSA Headquarters with their Ghana Card, affidavit, Gazette publication and other relevant documents.

The Authority says August 28 is the “absolute final opportunity” to correct records and complete National Service registration.

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The Authority said the extension is the final opportunity for affected students who have been unable to correct their records to complete the necessary processes.

“The date has been extended to Friday, 28th August 2026, for the resolution of such issues and completion of the National Service registration process,” the NSA said in a statement issued on Wednesday, August 26.

NSA announces final deadline for National Service biodata corrections

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The NSA said it is working with the National Identification Authority (NIA), Ghana Publishing Company and Commissioners for Oaths to facilitate the correction of the affected records.

The exercise will allow students to resolve biodata mismatches, complete outstanding affidavit and Gazette processes, have their records corrected and aligned, and complete their national service registration.

The Authority stressed that the new deadline represents the “absolute final opportunity” for affected National Service Personnel to resolve their issues.

Students who have already completed the affidavit and Gazette processes but are yet to have their records corrected have also been urged to report to the NSA Headquarters before the deadline.

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“Students affected are urged to report to the NSA Headquarters before or on the extended deadline Friday, 28 August 2026, with all relevant original documents,” the statement said.

National Service Authority

Students are required to bring their Ghana Card, affidavit, Gazette publication and other relevant supporting documents to facilitate the process.

The NSA explained that once the necessary corrections have been made and the students’ records duly aligned, they will be able to proceed with the national service registration process.

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The Authority has therefore urged all affected students to act immediately and ensure that their biodata mismatch issues are resolved before the August 28 deadline.