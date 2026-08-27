Best Apps to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana: The Top 4 That Pay in Cedis

Best Apps to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana: The Top 4 That Pay in Cedis

Best Apps to Sell Gift Cards in Ghana: The Top 4 That Pay in Cedis

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Someone abroad sends you a $100 Apple gift card. It is a kind gesture, but you cannot use it to buy waakye, top up your MoMo, or pay for data. So you go looking for a buyer, and the vendor on Instagram who promised you a sweet rate goes quiet the moment you send the code. That is how plenty of people in Accra and Kumasi have lost money on gift cards.

Trading through a registered app takes that risk off the table. I went through the ones Ghanaians are actually using and checked what they pay, how fast the cedis land, whether you can withdraw to Mobile Money, and how fast the support is. Below are the four I would put my own card on.

The best gift card apps in Ghana

The four best apps to sell gift cards in Ghana are GiftCardsToNaira, Apexpay, Nosh and Ridima. All four pay in cedis, run on Android and iPhone, and pay in minutes instead of days. GiftCardsToNaira takes the top spot because it has been running the longest and sticks to gift cards alone.

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1. GiftCardsToNaira: best overall for selling gift cards

GiftCardsToNaira takes first place because it has been doing this longer than the others and it does it exceptionally well. Giftcardstonaira has been running since 2017, and it's always mentioned as the best app to sell gift cards in the world.

The name throws people off, so let us clear that up early. Yes, it says Naira. No, you are not stuck with naira. The app runs two currencies, and Ghanaian users get paid in cedis, straight to whichever MoMo number you set as your withdrawal method.

You can trade over 25 brands on it, including Apple, iTunes, Amazon, Steam, Google Play, Sephora, Amex, Vanilla, Nike, Nordstrom and eBay. If a card ever needs a second look, support answers around the clock, so nothing sits waiting until Monday morning. And once you have sold a few, trading points, promo codes and referral bonuses start stacking small amounts on top of what each card earns.

Its Play Store reviews keep coming back to the same two points, how fast the money lands and how little hassle it takes to get there:

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"The process was fast and straightforward, and my gift card was processed quickly without unnecessary delays. Payment was also made on time as promised."

"It has a very very user friendly interface and is very simple to navigate. I also applaud the fast response I got when it came to verifying my email."

Best for: anyone who just wants to sell a gift card and get paid in cedis, with the longest track record of the four behind it. Current rates are at Giftcardstonaira.com/rates.

Download GiftCardsToNaira

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2. Apexpay: best for selling gift cards and crypto in one app

Apexpay comes second because it handles gift cards and crypto side by side. If you hold an Amazon card and some USDT, you do not need two apps for them. It has been running since 2018, and more than 500,000 people trade on it.

That covers Apple, Steam, Amazon, Google Play, Razer Gold, Sephora, eBay and Visa on the gift card side, and Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and several other coins on the crypto side. Payouts come in cedis, naira or USDT, and the app keeps separate wallets so your Ghana balance stays in cedis.

The rate calculator is the part I would use first. You pick the exact card and variant you are holding and see your cedi figure before the code ever leaves your hands. Apexpay runs bonus offers on selected trades, so the same card can be worth more on one day than another.

Payout speed and support are what its reviewers single out:

"The payment is almost instant upon withdrawal... I'm indeed impressed with the way their customer service is active."

Best for: traders who sell cards and crypto and want one app for both.

Download Apexpay

3. Nosh: a reliable all-round option

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Nosh comes third as a steady all-round choice. It does the core job the same way the others do, taking your gift card and paying you in cedis, without asking much of you along the way. You can trade the popular brands on it, including Amazon, iTunes, Steam, Google Play, Apple, Amex, Razer Gold, eBay and Sephora. Your cedis go into a GHS wallet you can withdraw to your bank or your Mobile Money account, and a rate calculator shows what you will be paid before you commit. Support runs around the clock. Reviewers point to the same practical things, how easy the app is to move around and how secure it feels: "Excellent app with top-notch features. I really appreciate how smooth the navigation is and how secure the overall experience feels." Best for: anyone who wants a dependable option that covers the basics well.

Download Nosh

4. Ridima: best if you want to buy gift cards as well as sell them

Ridima comes fourth because you can buy gift cards on it, not just sell them. If you need an Amazon or Steam card for a subscription or an online purchase, you can pick one up in the same app that just paid you for your last card. Selling covers iTunes, Amazon, Steam, Apple, Google Play, Walmart, Sephora, Nordstrom and many more, all paying out in cedis for Ghanaian users. You sell to Ridima, Ridima pays you, and the cedis land in a wallet. It is an easy place to start, which is what one reviewer had just been through: "As someone trading gift cards for the very first time, I was so relieved how simple everything was. The whole process is fast, straightforward and completely stress free." Best for: people who buy gift cards as well as sell them, and want to pay bills from the same balance. Check your card's worth first, then sell it here.

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Download Ridima

Where the four differ

All four pay to Mobile Money in minutes, take 25 or more card brands, and run support around the clock. Here is what actually separates them.

GiftCardsToNaira Apexpay Nosh Ridima Best for Longest track record Cards plus crypto All-round option Buying as well as selling Payout currency Cedis, naira Cedis, naira, USDT Cedis, naira Cedis, naira Buy gift cards No No Yes Yes Sell crypto No Yes Yes Yes

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How to sell your first gift card in Ghana

Whichever one you pick, the flow is the same: Download the app and create an account. Add your MoMo number as your withdrawal method. Check the rate, then upload a clear photo of the front and back of the card, or type in the e-code exactly as it appears. Withdraw to your MoMo wallet once the card clears.

Frequently asked questions

How long does payment take? Minutes on all four, once your card has been confirmed.

Which gift card has the best rate in Ghana? It changes daily and by card type. Apple, Steam, Amazon and Google Play generally hold the strongest rates. Physical cards and e-codes are priced differently, and a $100 card almost always earns more per dollar than a $25 one. Check the rate calculator in the app on the day you sell.

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Do I need a bank account? No. Mobile Money is enough on all four.

Is gift card trading allowed in Ghana? Selling a gift card you legally own is an everyday transaction, and these platforms are registered companies with public app listings. Stick to registered apps rather than individuals, and keep your own transaction records.

What if my card gets rejected? A used, drained or badly photographed card gets declined. Contact support inside the app with your trade reference. This is exactly why an app with 24/7 support beats a vendor who can block you.

Pick one and get your money

That card in your phone gallery is worth real cedis today. Leave it another month and the rate will have moved, or whoever else has seen the code will have spent it.

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Start with GiftCardsToNaira if you just want to sell and get paid with the least fuss. Apexpay makes more sense if you also hold crypto. Nosh is a solid all-round alternative. And Ridima is the one to pick if you buy gift cards as well as sell them.