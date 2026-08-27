UCL 2026/27 draw full list: Arsenal face Real Madrid, PSG get Barcelona and Man City in blockbuster ties

The 2026/27 Champions League league-phase draw has produced several blockbuster fixtures, including Barcelona vs PSG and Arsenal vs Real Madrid. Here are the key matchups.

Barcelona will face defending champions PSG in one of the standout fixtures of the 2026/27 Champions League league phase.

Arsenal have been drawn against 15-time European champions Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

Manchester City will also face PSG and Barcelona in a tough league-phase schedule.

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The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase draw has produced several heavyweight fixtures, with Arsenal set to face Real Madrid, while defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will meet Barcelona and Manchester City.

READ ALSO: Yaya Touré makes history as first African coach to lead a club into the UCL league phase

The draw was held in Monaco on Thursday, August 27, with all 36 clubs learning the 8 opponents they will face in the new league-phase format. Each team will play 8 matches: four at home and four away against two clubs from each of the four seeding pots.

Among the biggest fixtures, Arsenal will welcome 15-time European champions Real Madrid to north London. The Gunners will also face Bayern Munich, adding another difficult opponent to their schedule. Arsenal reached the Champions League final last season before losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

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Real Madrid's draw is equally demanding. The Spanish giants will host Inter Milan and travel to Arsenal, while also meeting PSV Eindhoven, Roma, RB Leipzig and Shakhtar Donetsk during the league phase. The clash with Inter will also see Jose Mourinho face one of his former clubs after returning as Real Madrid coach.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain have been handed one of the toughest schedules of the draw. Luis Enrique's side will host Barcelona and travel to Manchester City, while Aston Villa, Roma, Galatasaray, Villarreal, Slovan Bratislava and Como make up the rest of their opponents. PSG defeated Arsenal on penalties in the 2026 Champions League final to retain the trophy.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid agree deal to sign Ghanaian defender Oscar Naasei from Granada

Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City will have the chance to test themselves against the European champions and Barcelona. The English side, now coached by Enzo Maresca, will also face Napoli, Sporting CP, Porto, RB Leipzig, AEK Athens and Lens.

Barcelona have also been given a challenging schedule, with a trip to Manchester City and a meeting with PSG among their headline fixtures. The Catalan club enter the competition after winning La Liga for a second successive season under Hansi Flick.

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Bayern Munich also have major fixtures ahead. The six-time European champions will travel to face Atlético Madrid and Manchester United and host Arsenal, giving Vincent Kompany's side three high-profile games to navigate in the league phase.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been drawn against Bayern Munich and Atlético Madrid, while Liverpool will face Atlético and Inter Milan. Aston Villa will also have a difficult schedule, including home and away tests against PSG and Barcelona respectively.

The new-look competition will begin on September 8, with the league phase running through January 2027. The top eight teams in the 36-team table will qualify directly for the round of 16, while teams finishing from ninth to 24th will enter a knockout play-off for the remaining eight places.

The league phase will also feature Slovan Bratislava, coached by former Côte d’Ivoire and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Touré. Slovan qualified after defeating Celje in the play-offs and will face PSG among their eight opponents.

The complete list of all 36 teams and their eight opponents is provided below.

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Full Champions League 2026/27 league-phase fixtures

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