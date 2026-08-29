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GTEC releases latest list of 100 unrecognised universities

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 18:14 - 29 August 2026
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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC)
GTEC releases an updated list of 100 unrecognised tertiary institutions in Ghana, urging students and parents to verify accreditation before enrolling.
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  • GTEC has released a list of 100 unrecognised tertiary institutions as of August 28, 2026.

  • The Commission has urged students, parents and the public to conduct due diligence before enrolling in programmes offered by the listed institutions.

  • GTEC also cautioned the public to verify certificates issued by these institutions, as unrecognised qualifications could create challenges for further education or employment.

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released its latest list of 100 tertiary institutions it says are not recognised, urging the public to exercise caution when enrolling in programmes offered by them.

The list was contained in a public notice dated August 28, 2026, as part of the Commission’s efforts to draw attention to institutions operating without the required recognition or approval.

GTEC advised prospective students, parents and the general public to conduct the necessary checks before enrolling in any programme or accepting certificates issued by institutions on the list.

READ ALSO: Full list: GTEC flags 15 unaccredited learning centres and 36 institutions with expired accreditation

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The Commission had explained that enrolling in unaccredited learning centres or institutions with expired accreditation could expose students to significant risks, including the loss of time, financial resources and future career opportunities.

The Commission specifically urged the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates issued by the listed institutions, highlighting the potential implications for students who obtain qualifications from unrecognised institutions.

For prospective students, the warning is a reminder that not every institution offering tertiary-level programmes is necessarily recognised by the relevant regulatory authorities.

READ ALSO: 10 newly-recruited security officers sacked over possession of phones

Here are the lists

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  1. Universidad Azteca, Mexico

  2. Indian School of Management and Studies, India

  3. Breyer State Theology University, USA

  4. Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana

  5. Osiri University, USA

  6. Atlantic International University, USA

  7. Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana

  8. Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia

  9. Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA

  10. Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica

  1. Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy

  2. Crown University International Chartered, USA

  3. Monarch Business School, Switzerland

  4. City University, Cambodia

  5. Kesmond International University, USA

  6. Washington University of Barbados, Barbados

  7. London Academy of Technology and Management, UK

  8. IICSE University, USA

  9. Doxa Open University, Ghana

  10. Brainae University, USA

  11. University of Haana, Germany

  12. Christian Leadership University, USA

  13. International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA

  14. Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana

  15. Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA

  16. Tech Global University, Andorra

  17. International Christian University, Nigeria

  18. LIGS University, Hawaii, USA

  19. Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland

  20. Quest International University, Ghana

  21. Isles International University, Ireland

  22. Kingsnow University, USA

  23. New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA

  24. East Bridge University, France

  25. Texila American University, Guyana

  26. Vision International University, USA

  27. Keisie International University, USA

  28. Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus

  29. Logos University, USA

  30. University of America, USA

  31. Kazian School of Management, India

  32. University of Northwest, USA

  33. Akamai University, Hawaii, USA

  34. Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India

  35. American Bible University, USA

  36. California Creek University, USA

  37. Delta International University, USA

  38. National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India

  39. Southern California International University, USA

  40. Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico

  41. Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland

  42. IIBM Institute of Management, India

  43. Dunster Business School, Switzerland

  44. World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK

  45. American Management University, USA

  46. All Nations Church International University, Texas

  47. Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA

  48. Global Theological University, USA

  49. Jorasome International University, Zambia

  50. Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana

  51. Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana

  52. London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK

  53. European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland

  54. Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria

  55. United Nigeria University College, Nigeria

  56. Open International University, Nigeria

  57. Marquis Open University, Italy

  58. Alliance International University, Zambia

  59. All Saints American University, Liberia

  60. Colombia International University, USA

  61. American Management University, USA

  62. University of the Nations, Hawai

  63. Brookside University, Barbados

  64. Pacific International University, USA

  65. American University of Sovereign Nations, USA

  66. Brussels Capital University, Turkiye

  67. Richmond Open University, Nigeria

  68. Freie und Private Universität Herisa, Switzerland

  69. OAA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana

  70. Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana

  71. Manchester Open University, UK

  72. Institute of Management and Engineering, India

  73. Vocational University, Delhi, India

  74. Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India

  75. Logos University Global, USA/France

  76. West African Christian University, Nigeria

  77. Coastal University, Nigeria

  78. ESM – École de Management et de Communication, Switzerland

  79. Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland

  80. European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta

  81. Reagan National University, USA

  82. Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA

  83. Global Executive College, Ghana

  84. Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA

  85. Indian Management School and Research Centre

  86. Hillsville University, USA

  87. Northwestern Christian University, Kenya

  88. University of Muchinga, Zambia

  89. Yesbud University, Zambia

  90. Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM), USA

 

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