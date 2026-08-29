GTEC releases latest list of 100 unrecognised universities
GTEC has released a list of 100 unrecognised tertiary institutions as of August 28, 2026.
The Commission has urged students, parents and the public to conduct due diligence before enrolling in programmes offered by the listed institutions.
GTEC also cautioned the public to verify certificates issued by these institutions, as unrecognised qualifications could create challenges for further education or employment.
The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released its latest list of 100 tertiary institutions it says are not recognised, urging the public to exercise caution when enrolling in programmes offered by them.
The list was contained in a public notice dated August 28, 2026, as part of the Commission’s efforts to draw attention to institutions operating without the required recognition or approval.
GTEC advised prospective students, parents and the general public to conduct the necessary checks before enrolling in any programme or accepting certificates issued by institutions on the list.
READ ALSO: Full list: GTEC flags 15 unaccredited learning centres and 36 institutions with expired accreditation
The Commission had explained that enrolling in unaccredited learning centres or institutions with expired accreditation could expose students to significant risks, including the loss of time, financial resources and future career opportunities.
The Commission specifically urged the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates issued by the listed institutions, highlighting the potential implications for students who obtain qualifications from unrecognised institutions.
For prospective students, the warning is a reminder that not every institution offering tertiary-level programmes is necessarily recognised by the relevant regulatory authorities.
Here are the lists
Universidad Azteca, Mexico
Indian School of Management and Studies, India
Breyer State Theology University, USA
Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana
Osiri University, USA
Atlantic International University, USA
Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana
Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia
Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA
Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Selinus University of Sciences and Literature, Italy
Crown University International Chartered, USA
Monarch Business School, Switzerland
City University, Cambodia
Kesmond International University, USA
Washington University of Barbados, Barbados
London Academy of Technology and Management, UK
IICSE University, USA
Doxa Open University, Ghana
Brainae University, USA
University of Haana, Germany
Christian Leadership University, USA
International Institute of Church Management Inc, USA
Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Training School, Ghana
Louisiana Baptist University & Seminary, USA
Tech Global University, Andorra
International Christian University, Nigeria
LIGS University, Hawaii, USA
Swiss Management Centre University, Switzerland
Quest International University, Ghana
Isles International University, Ireland
Kingsnow University, USA
New Life Bible College and Seminary, USA
East Bridge University, France
Texila American University, Guyana
Vision International University, USA
Keisie International University, USA
Dublin Metropolitan University, UK/Cyprus
Logos University, USA
University of America, USA
Kazian School of Management, India
University of Northwest, USA
Akamai University, Hawaii, USA
Trinity Graduate School of Apologetics and Theology (TGSAT), India
American Bible University, USA
California Creek University, USA
Delta International University, USA
National Institute of Business Management (NIBM), India
Southern California International University, USA
Quetzalcoatl University of Veracruz, Mexico
Swiss International Management Academy, Switzerland
IIBM Institute of Management, India
Dunster Business School, Switzerland
World Academy for Research and Development (WARD), UK
American Management University, USA
All Nations Church International University, Texas
Freedom University and Theological Seminary, USA
Global Theological University, USA
Jorasome International University, Zambia
Kingdom Living Bible Institute, Kumasi, Ghana
Global Professional College, Effiduase, Ghana
London School of Management and Technology (LSMT), UK
European Institute of Management and Technology, Switzerland
Volta University College, Ghana and Nigeria
United Nigeria University College, Nigeria
Open International University, Nigeria
Marquis Open University, Italy
Alliance International University, Zambia
All Saints American University, Liberia
Colombia International University, USA
American Management University, USA
University of the Nations, Hawai
Brookside University, Barbados
Pacific International University, USA
American University of Sovereign Nations, USA
Brussels Capital University, Turkiye
Richmond Open University, Nigeria
Freie und Private Universität Herisa, Switzerland
OAA Consulting Limited, Kumasi, Ghana
Competency School of Business Administration (COSBA), Kumasi, Ghana
Manchester Open University, UK
Institute of Management and Engineering, India
Vocational University, Delhi, India
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, India
Logos University Global, USA/France
West African Christian University, Nigeria
Coastal University, Nigeria
ESM – École de Management et de Communication, Switzerland
Swiss School of Business and Management (SSBM), Switzerland
European Centre for Education in Business and Sciences (ECEBiS), Malta
Reagan National University, USA
Trinity International University of Ambassadors, USA
Global Executive College, Ghana
Christian Life School of Theology Global, USA
Indian Management School and Research Centre
Hillsville University, USA
Northwestern Christian University, Kenya
University of Muchinga, Zambia
Yesbud University, Zambia
Global Academy of Finance and Management (GAFM), USA
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