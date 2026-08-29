GTEC releases latest list of 100 unrecognised universities

GTEC releases an updated list of 100 unrecognised tertiary institutions in Ghana, urging students and parents to verify accreditation before enrolling.

GTEC has released a list of 100 unrecognised tertiary institutions as of August 28, 2026.

The Commission has urged students, parents and the public to conduct due diligence before enrolling in programmes offered by the listed institutions.

GTEC also cautioned the public to verify certificates issued by these institutions, as unrecognised qualifications could create challenges for further education or employment.

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The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has released its latest list of 100 tertiary institutions it says are not recognised, urging the public to exercise caution when enrolling in programmes offered by them.

The list was contained in a public notice dated August 28, 2026, as part of the Commission’s efforts to draw attention to institutions operating without the required recognition or approval.

GTEC advised prospective students, parents and the general public to conduct the necessary checks before enrolling in any programme or accepting certificates issued by institutions on the list.

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The Commission had explained that enrolling in unaccredited learning centres or institutions with expired accreditation could expose students to significant risks, including the loss of time, financial resources and future career opportunities.

The Commission specifically urged the public to exercise due diligence regarding certificates issued by the listed institutions, highlighting the potential implications for students who obtain qualifications from unrecognised institutions.

For prospective students, the warning is a reminder that not every institution offering tertiary-level programmes is necessarily recognised by the relevant regulatory authorities.

Here are the lists

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Universidad Azteca, Mexico Indian School of Management and Studies, India Breyer State Theology University, USA Debest College of Science, Arts and Business, Ghana Osiri University, USA Atlantic International University, USA Faith University Seminary (FUS), Ghana Christian University College Monrovia, Liberia Rhema Bible Training College (RBTC), USA Universidad Empresarial de Costa Rica, Costa Rica