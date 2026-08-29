10 newly-recruited security officers sacked over possession of phones

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak reveals 10 security recruits were dismissed from training in Ghana after violating the mobile phone ban.

10 security recruits have been dismissed for hiding and using mobile phones despite a ban at training schools.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak linked the misconduct to poor discipline among some recruits, saying habits developed in secondary school can carry into the security services.

He urged students to respect school rules and build discipline, stressing that following instructions is essential for a career in the security services.

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Ten recruits undergoing training at Ghana’s security services training schools have been dismissed for allegedly violating a ban on mobile phones, Interior Minister Muntaka Mubarak has disclosed.

The Minister said the dismissals were part of a wider discipline problem among some recruits, which he linked partly to poor adherence to school rules during their secondary education.

Speaking at Sakafiya Islamic Senior High School in Kumasi on Saturday, August 29, Mr Muntaka said the security services received more than 500,000 applications but selected only about 10,000 candidates.

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As reported by 3News, he explained that recruits are required to surrender their mobile phones when they arrive at training school. However, some allegedly concealed their phones and continued using them, including making calls at night.

“At least, I have been written to, at least about 10 students have been dismissed from training school for holding phone. Why will you be so indiscipline? Can't you just follow the rules?”

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According to the Minister, the inability of some recruits to follow basic rules can be traced to habits developed while they were in secondary school.

He urged students to take discipline seriously, stressing that the security services require personnel who can follow instructions and operate within established rules.

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