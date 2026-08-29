Water supply restored to parts of Accra West after pipeline repair

Water supply has been restored to Mallam, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Chorkor and other parts of Western Accra after Ghana Water Ltd repaired a damaged 500mm pipeline.

Ghana Water Ltd has completed repairs on a damaged 500mm main pipeline and restored supply to parts of Western Accra.

The pipeline was damaged during excavation works by AWERCO Construction Ltd between Kaneshie First Light and Hansonic Junction.

Customers in affected areas may still experience low pressure or intermittent flow while the network stabilises.

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Water supply has been restored to several communities in Western Accra after Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) completed repairs on a damaged 500mm-diameter main pipeline.

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The damage caused a temporary interruption in water supply to a number of communities in the area.

GWL, in a statement issued on Saturday, August 29, 2026, said its engineers and technical teams worked continuously to repair the affected section of the pipeline and restore supply.

“Management of Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) wishes to inform its valued customers and the general public that repair works on the damaged 500mm diameter main pipeline have been successfully completed,” the company said.

The affected areas included Mallam, Darkuman, Kaneshie, Mataheko, Korle Bu, Mamprobi, Dansoman Township, Chorkor and surrounding communities.

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The disruption began after excavation works caused the major pipeline to burst, flooding the excavation trench and making access to the damaged section difficult.

GWL said water supply has resumed across the affected areas. However, the company cautioned that some customers may not immediately receive normal water pressure.

“Customers may experience low pressures or intermittent flow in some locations as the pressures in the network stabilizes,” GWL said.

The company has therefore advised customers to allow some time for the network to return to normal.

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“GWL therefore advises customers to bear with the situation and allow some time for normal service to resume,” the statement added.

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GWL also expressed appreciation to affected customers for their patience and cooperation during the interruption and acknowledged other stakeholders who contributed to the completion of the repair works.