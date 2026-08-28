Water supply cut in parts of Accra West after pipeline damage: See affected areas

Water supply cut in parts of Accra West after pipeline damage: See affected areas

Water supply cut in parts of Accra West after pipeline damage: See full list of affected areas

Ghana Water Ltd (GWL) has announced a temporary interruption in water supply to parts of Western Accra after excavation works for an underground storm drain damaged a major transmission pipeline.

GWL has announced a temporary water supply interruption in parts of Western Accra.

A 500mm pipeline was damaged during drainage construction between Kaneshie First Light and Hansonic Junction.

Mallam, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle Bu and other areas are affected.

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The 500mm-diameter pipeline was damaged by AWERCO Construction Ltd during drainage construction between Kaneshie First Light and Hansonic Junction, according to GWL in a press release issued on Friday, August 28, 2026.

The excavation caused the pipeline to burst, flooding the entire trench and disrupting water supply to several communities in Western Accra.

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GWL said its engineers and technical teams are working to repair the damaged pipeline and restore normal water supply.

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GWL said its engineers and technical teams are working to repair the damaged pipeline and restore normal water supply.

“GWL engineers and technical teams are working around the clock and are currently dewatering the trench to gain access to the affected section of the pipeline,” the company said.

It added that preparatory work had commenced on one end of the damaged pipeline as the dewatering exercise continues.

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The company said the repair process would allow its technical team to access the affected section of the pipeline and carry out the necessary repairs.

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The company said the repair process would allow its technical team to access the affected section of the pipeline and carry out the necessary repairs.

GWL apologised to customers for the disruption and assured them that efforts were being made to restore water supply as soon as possible.

“Management regrets the inconvenience this has caused and assures customers that every effort is being made to restore normal water supply as soon as possible,” the company said.

The water company said it would provide further updates on the progress of the repair works and restoration of supply through its official channels.

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The temporary water supply interruption affects the following areas:

Mallam Darkuman Kaneshie Mataheko Korle Bu Mamprobi Dansoman Township Chorkor Surrounding areas