Water supply cut in parts of Accra West after pipeline damage: See full list of affected areas
GWL has announced a temporary water supply interruption in parts of Western Accra.
A 500mm pipeline was damaged during drainage construction between Kaneshie First Light and Hansonic Junction.
Mallam, Kaneshie, Dansoman, Mamprobi, Korle Bu and other areas are affected.
The 500mm-diameter pipeline was damaged by AWERCO Construction Ltd during drainage construction between Kaneshie First Light and Hansonic Junction, according to GWL in a press release issued on Friday, August 28, 2026.
The excavation caused the pipeline to burst, flooding the entire trench and disrupting water supply to several communities in Western Accra.
GWL said its engineers and technical teams are working to repair the damaged pipeline and restore normal water supply.
“GWL engineers and technical teams are working around the clock and are currently dewatering the trench to gain access to the affected section of the pipeline,” the company said.
It added that preparatory work had commenced on one end of the damaged pipeline as the dewatering exercise continues.
Also Read: Several parts of Kumasi to be hit by water shortage as GWL announces temporary shutdown of Barekese treatment plant
The company said the repair process would allow its technical team to access the affected section of the pipeline and carry out the necessary repairs.
GWL apologised to customers for the disruption and assured them that efforts were being made to restore water supply as soon as possible.
“Management regrets the inconvenience this has caused and assures customers that every effort is being made to restore normal water supply as soon as possible,” the company said.
Also Read: Lapaz, Dome, Achimota and 13 other areas in Accra West to be hit by water shortages – see full list
The water company said it would provide further updates on the progress of the repair works and restoration of supply through its official channels.
The temporary water supply interruption affects the following areas:
Mallam
Darkuman
Kaneshie
Mataheko
Korle Bu
Mamprobi
Dansoman Township
Chorkor
Surrounding areas
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