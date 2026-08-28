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10 famous athletes who own teams: LeBron, Brady & more

Pulse Staff
Pulse Staff 15:05 - 28 August 2026
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10 Sports stars who own teams
A growing number of elite athletes, including football and basketball legends, are investing in sports franchises worldwide, shaping the future of their games through club and team ownership...
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Several elite athletes have transitioned into team ownership, using their star power and resources to shape sports beyond their playing days.

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Beyond their performances on the pitch, a growing number of football stars have ventured into club ownership.

Pulse Ghana presents 10 global sports stars who own teams.

LeBron James

LeBron James doesn’t want MVP if the Cleveland Cavaliers lose
LeBron James
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NBA icon LeBron James became a partner in Fenway Sports Group in 2021. This gave him minority ownership roles in Liverpool FC (Premier League), the Boston Red Sox (MLB), the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL), and RFK Racing (NASCAR).

Zlatan Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimovic à sa retraite
Zlatan Ibrahimovic

In 2019, Zlatan acquired a 23.5% stake in Hammarby IF, a Swedish top-flight club. He remains actively involved in the club’s operations.

READ ALSO: Here’s when Otto Addo will announce Black Stars squad for World Cup qualifiers

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Luka Modrić

Luka Modric

In April 2025, Modrić became a minority investor in Swansea City, following his storied career at Real Madrid.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan
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Michael Jordan acquired a stake in the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets) in 2006, becoming majority owner in 2010. He retained a minority ownership role after selling off a larger portion in 2023.

Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini

AC Milan legend Maldini co-founded Miami FC in 2015, competing in the USL Championship, which is a separate entity from MLS.

READ ALSO: Why Thomas Partey is likely to miss Ghana’s next World Cup qualifying matches

Tom Brady

Tom Brady

Since retiring, Tom Brady has become a minority owner and chairman at English Championship club Birmingham City. He also holds a minority stake in WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces and formed “Team Brady,” an electric boat racing team that became world champions in the E1 Series.

Kylian Mbappé

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe
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Mbappé acquired an 80% stake in SM Caen, a Ligue 2 club in France, signalling a future-focused investment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, pictured in April 2017, announced in a post on Facebook that he had a knee injury that would prevent him from playing for Greece in EuroBasket
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis “The Greek Freak” ventured into ownership by becoming a minority stakeholder in MLB’s Milwaukee Brewers in 2021. Along with his brothers, he also holds a stake in MLS’s Nashville SC.

MUST READ: African players whose transfers collapsed due to failed medicals 

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David Beckham

David Beckham
David Beckham

Beckham co-founded Inter Miami CF, an MLS franchise, becoming one of the leading owners. He also co-owns Salford City alongside his Class of '92 teammates.

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