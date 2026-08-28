Man accuses Ridge hospital of ‘negligence’, mourns wife after 19 months of marriage

A widower has accused Ridge Hospital of negligence following the death of his wife, Theresa Boakye Dua, after a scheduled C-section 19 months into marriage.

A man has accused Ridge Hospital of negligence and unprofessional conduct following the death of his wife, Theresa Boakye Dua.

Theresa reportedly died after a scheduled Caesarean section, just 19 months into their marriage, leaving behind a newborn son. T

he widower has vowed to reveal more details after her burial, saying his fight for truth and accountability will continue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A man mourning the death of his wife, Theresa Boakye Dua, has accused the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital) of negligence and unprofessional conduct, alleging that failures at the facility contributed to her death following a scheduled Caesarean section.

The widower, identified as Daniel Osei Asante (KODA) made the allegations in an emotional message ahead of his wife’s burial on Friday, August 28, 2026, describing her death as a preventable tragedy that has left their family devastated.

According to him, Theresa died after undergoing a scheduled, elective Caesarean section at Ridge Hospital.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He alleged that the medical personnel and systems responsible for her care failed her at a critical moment.

She is gone because our porous healthcare system and the very medical personnel trusted to protect her failed her when she needed them most, he wrote.

KODA said his wife’s death has been particularly painful because the couple had been married for only 19 months and had welcomed a baby boy.

READ ALSO: Mosquitoes kill 2 German airport workers after reportedly arriving on plane

He described Theresa as a “gentle, peaceful, and unproblematic soul” whose dream was to raise her newborn son.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The widower said he has struggled to come to terms with what happened at the hospital since July 16, 2026, describing the experience as a “horrific ordeal” for both their families.

He further alleged that “reckless decisions” made by some individuals at Ridge Hospital contributed to his wife’s death.

Congratulations on making me a widower in my youth because you gambled with the life of the person I loved most, he said.

He also spoke about the impact of the tragedy on Theresa’s parents, revealing that her father had to return to Ghana earlier than planned following her death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Sister Afia raises concern over shared microphones at shows

He said the family had expected his father-in-law to remain outside Ghana until 2027, but he had to return to Ghana to mourn his daughter.

The widower said the loss has affected not only the immediate family but also Theresa’s colleagues at the Ministry of Health, members of ICGC Covenant Temple and their friends.

He further alleged that the family encountered “unprofessionalism, manipulation, and extortion” during the ordeal, promising to disclose more details after his wife’s burial.

A disappointing reality of Unprofessionalism, Manipulation, and Extortion, he wrote.

While acknowledging that speaking out would not bring his wife back, he said his intention was to ensure that other pregnant women and their families do not experience what he described as a similar ordeal.

Will this bring back this life of my wife? Absolutely no but so that no other pregnant woman or family has to endure this living nightmare, he said.

As he prepared to lay Theresa to rest, he said his family would remain strong for their son and vowed to continue seeking answers over her death.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After I honor my wife today Friday 28th August, 2026 the full truth will be told, he wrote.

He ended the tribute by describing Theresa as his “best friend,” “soulmate” and “love of my life”, adding that their fight for the truth would continue.

“T! I will lay you to rest today with an intensely heavy heart as I promised you, but know that our fight for truth does not end here… To be continued,” he wrote.

The allegations against Ridge Hospital have not been independently established in the statement, and the hospital’s response was not included in the widower’s account.

Advertisement