World’s youngest king dies aged 34 after nearly 31 years on throne

King Oyo has died after receiving care for an undisclosed medical condition (Ssemmanda will/CC BY-SA 4.0)

King Oyo has died after receiving care for an undisclosed medical condition (Ssemmanda will/CC BY-SA 4.0)

King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro, who became the world’s youngest reigning king at the age of three, has died aged 34 after nearly 31 years on the throne.

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Tooro Kingdom Prime Minister Calvin Armstrong Rwomiire Akiiki said the monarch died at about 10pm on Thursday, August 27, 2026, after being reported to be in critical condition while receiving medical care in the United States.

The announcement followed confusion over reports of his death. Minister Balaam Barugahara initially confirmed the passing before deleting the post and urging the public to wait for official communication.

“This is heartbreaking and deeply saddening news. I am devastated to learn that my great friend, His Majesty the Omukama of Tooro, Rukirabashaija Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru, has gone to be with the Lord,” Barugahara said.

“I will greatly miss his friendship, wisdom, warmth and distinguished presence. His passing is a great loss not only to the people of Tooro, but to Uganda as a whole,” he added.

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Born on April 16, 1992, Oyo ascended the Tooro throne on September 12, 1995

Born on April 16, 1992, Oyo ascended the Tooro throne on September 12, 1995, following the death of his father, King Patrick David Matthew Kaboyo Rwamuhokya Olimi III.

His accession at three made him the world’s youngest reigning monarch, a distinction recognised by Guinness World Records.

A regency council managed the kingdom during his childhood, with his mother, Queen Best Kemigisa, among those who guided him before he assumed full responsibility for the kingdom at 18.

Reflecting on growing up as a monarch, Oyo once said: “I think I realised when I was about six that I really was king and my life was going to be different. I was going to have responsibilities toward a lot of people.”

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Despite his position, he acknowledged the challenges of royal life.

ooro King Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV

“Being a king is not easy,” he said. “Sometimes I wish I could just be ordinary.”

Oyo combined traditional leadership with efforts to promote development in agriculture, tourism, healthcare and youth empowerment.

He launched Tooro Kingdom Vision 2045, a long-term development plan focusing on education, employment, agriculture and tourism. He also promoted modern farming through a model farm and supported environmental protection efforts around River Mpanga.

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In 2016, UNAIDS appointed him Cultural Champion for HIV and Aids among young people in eastern and southern Africa.

The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, described Oyo as “one of the visionary traditional leaders of our time”.

“In Omukama Oyo, Uganda has lost an important voice and a distinguished cultural leader whose legacy will endure for generations,” he said.