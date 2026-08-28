Etse Dogli signs for Medeama (left), Abdel Wadie Mourad (middle) signs for Kotoko and Abdul Aziz signs for Hearts of Oak (right)

Etse Dogli signs for Medeama (left), Abdel Wadie Mourad (middle) signs for Kotoko and Abdul Aziz signs for Hearts of Oak (right)

GPL 2026/27: Here are all the new signings ahead of the new season

Ghana Premier League clubs have completed their recruitment ahead of the 2026/27 season. Here are the major new signings made by GPL clubs.

Ghana Premier League clubs have made several new signings ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Medeama, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are among the clubs that have significantly strengthened their squads.

The new GPL season is scheduled to begin on September 4, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghana Premier League clubs have completed a busy recruitment period as they prepare for the 2026/27 season, with several teams making significant changes to their squads.

According to information from the Ghana Football Association (GFA), clubs made a number of late additions and free-agent signings before the registration window closed on Sunday, August 23, 2026. The new Premier League campaign is scheduled to begin over the weekend of September 4–7.

Medeama

Advertisement

Advertisement

Defending champions Medeama SC have emerged as one of the most active clubs in the transfer market as they prepare to defend their league title and compete in the CAF Champions League.

According to the GFA, the Tarkwa-based club added players in several positions, including Etse Dogli from Heart of Lions on a three-year contract and Emmanuel Boateng from Eleven Wonders on a two-year deal. The club also signed free agent Dominic Frimpong on a three-year contract, alongside Usman Safianu, Abdul Rahman Yaya, Emmanuel Annor, Emmanuel Fobi and several other players.

Medeama's records confirm a number of the new arrivals, including Monged Abuzaid Salman, Ebenezer Adade, Jelilu Osman, Emmanuel Anokye, Blessing Kwabena Dwamena and Dominic Amponsah. The club has also confirmed that Ghanaian midfielder Fuzy Taylor has left on a season-long loan to Dinamo Zagreb.

The champions will need the added depth as they face a demanding campaign on both the domestic and continental fronts. Medeama's title defence begins away to Dreams FC, before they host newly promoted Port City FC on Matchday Two. They will also face Asante Kotoko away on Matchday Nine and Hearts of Oak on the final day of the season, according to the GFA fixture list.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak have also invested heavily in their squad, with the GFA highlighting a number of young recruits. Abdul Aziz joined from Swedru All Blacks on a three-year deal, while Ebenezer Amoh arrived on a two-year contract.

The Phobians also secured Rockson Kyeremeh and defender Manuel Osei Djan from PAC Academy on five-year deals. Other additions include Caleb Koranteng, Alex Banso, Prince Amevor, goalkeeper Vicente Anane, Ivorian forward Mamadou Kader Kourouma and defensive midfielder Dominic Nsobila.

Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko, meanwhile, have strengthened their squad with a mixture of local and international recruits. The Kumasi club brought back goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad on a two-year deal and also signed Ivorian defender Koffi Marius Ange Bini, Burkina Faso midfielder Abdoul Kader Tarnagda, Cameroonian midfielder Solomon Nsor Asaah and Moroccan goalkeeper Abdel Wadie Mourad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Albanian defender Umar Ali, who joined from Partizani, is another addition to the Porcupine Warriors' squad, according to the GFA. The club's recruitment is part of its effort to assemble a stronger side for the new campaign.

READ ALSO: Yaya Touré makes history as first African coach to lead a club into the UCL league phase

Port City

Elsewhere, newly promoted Port City FC have also been active, bringing in several players as they prepare for their first Premier League campaign. The club have added experience through players such as Gideon Waja and Ishak Suraj, while also recruiting from lower-tier clubs and the free-agent market.

Aduana FC, FC Samartex, Berekum Chelsea, Gold Stars and Heart of Lions are among the other established Premier League sides that have made significant additions.

Samartex have brought in four players, including Ebenezer Okrah and Prince Affum from Sefwi All Stars, while Berekum Chelsea have added former WAFA forward Jamal Haruna on a three-year deal.

Gold Stars have strengthened their attack with Nicholas Amekpewu from Elmina Sharks and also added free agents Claude Shooting Bortey and Kwame Opoku. Heart of Lions have also begun rebuilding their squad with several additions from the free-agent market and lower-tier clubs.

The recruitment drive comes as clubs prepare for a season featuring three new Premier League teams. Port City FC, Ashantigold '04 and Debibi United have earned promotion to the top flight, replacing the relegated teams from the previous campaign.