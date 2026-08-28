Top 10 biggest banks in Ghana according to share of deposits

Top 10 biggest banks in Ghana according to share of deposits

Top 10 biggest banks in Ghana by share of deposits

Ghana’s banking sector recorded strong growth in 2025 as improved macroeconomic conditions, increased customer confidence and greater adoption of digital banking supported expansion across the industry.

Ghana’s bank deposits rose 25% to GHS334.3 billion in 2025.

GCB led with a 12.37% deposit market share.

OBL recorded the biggest gain, rising to 6.02% from 3.15%.

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According to PwC’s Ghana Banking Survey Report, total industry deposits increased by 25%, from GHS266.5 billion in 2024 to GHS334.3 billion in 2025. The growth came as inflation eased, the exchange rate stabilised, economic growth strengthened and fiscal conditions improved.

The stronger operating environment contributed to balance sheet growth, improved liquidity and sustained profitability across the banking sector. Asset growth was supported by continued deposit mobilisation, increased investment in debt securities and further expansion in lending.

GCB retains top spot despite lower share

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Ghana Commercial Bank Head Office

The banking sector remained concentrated among the largest institutions in 2025, with GCB, EBG and SBG collectively accounting for approximately 30.7% of total industry deposits.

Their strong positions reflect extensive physical networks, established retail and corporate banking franchises and growing digital banking capabilities.

However, several mid-sized banks also strengthened their positions during the year. OBL recorded one of the most notable improvements, moving from 13th position to 5th with a 6.0% share of total deposits.

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ZBL increased its deposit market share from 5.9% to 6.3%, supported by focused deposit mobilisation efforts and digital banking initiatives.

FABL also recorded gains, reaching a 4.9% market share, with customer retention and stronger business banking propositions contributing to its performance.

Time deposits record strongest growth

Ghana cedi notes, GHS200

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The increase in industry deposits was broad-based across the major deposit categories.

Current accounts rose by 15.8% to GHS184.9 billion, reflecting increased transaction volumes. Time deposits recorded a stronger increase of 56.8% to GHS49.2 billion, while call deposits grew by 37.5% to GHS16.7 billion.

The growth in time deposits suggests that customers continued to respond to competitive fixed-term savings and investment products, while banks benefited from stronger deposit mobilisation.

Also Read: BoG halts unsupported foreign currency payments to large firms amid FX market pressures

Profitability remains strong but risks are emerging

Profit maximisation

Banks remained profitable in 2025, supported by stronger core banking revenues, higher trading income and growth in fees and commissions.

Revenue patterns are also changing, with fees, commissions and digitally enabled channels making a larger contribution to earnings. However, the lower-interest-rate environment is expected to put pressure on margins and reduce the benefit banks previously derived from a high-yield environment.

Loan quality also weakened during the year, with non-performing loans increasing faster than overall credit. Although the immediate impact on profitability remained contained, the deterioration in asset quality remains an important concern for banks and regulators.

Also Read: 5 essential tips to consider before getting a car loan

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Regulatory changes to shape the next phase

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana is Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama

Banks are investing in technology and operating infrastructure to improve service delivery, deepen customer engagement and strengthen long-term competitiveness.

The next phase of industry performance will also be shaped by the Bank of Ghana’s evolving regulatory framework. Banks will need to strengthen capital, liquidity, risk management and recovery planning while ensuring that governance structures, internal policies, systems and controls meet higher supervisory expectations.

The ability of banks to sustain earnings will depend on how effectively they manage credit risk, contain costs, diversify revenue sources and adapt their business models to a lower-interest-rate environment.

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The 2025 deposit rankings according to PwC’s Ghana Banking Survey Report, show a growing banking sector in which established institutions continue to command significant market share, while ambitious mid-sized banks are increasingly challenging the traditional market leaders.

Top 10 banks by deposit market share, 2025