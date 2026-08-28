Sister Afia raises concern over shared microphones at shows

Ghanaian musician Sister Afia urges fellow artists to disinfect shared microphones at shows and carry disinfectant wipes or personal mics to protect their health.

Sister Afia has urged Ghanaian artists to disinfect shared microphones before using them at shows.

She encouraged performers to carry microphone-safe disinfectant sprays or wipes and, where possible, use their own microphones.

The singer stressed that she is not blaming microphones for every illness, but believes artists should take precautions to protect their health.

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Ghanaian musician Sister Afia has urged her fellow artists to pay more attention to hygiene when using shared microphones at shows and events.

In a message shared on social media to her colleagues, the singer raised concerns about the number of performers who use the same microphone from one event to another, noting that artists often have no idea how many people have used the equipment before them.

Sister Afia wrote, quote, “PLEASE DISINFECT THE MIC BEFORE YOU PUT YOUR MOUTH ON IT!”

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She explained that artists frequently move from one show to another, where microphones are shared among several performers.

“We go from show to show sharing microphones with God knows how many people. Everyone is singing, talking, breathing and sometimes literally putting their mouths on the mic! Then after shows, some of us come home feeling sick,” she said.

According to Sister Afia, artists should consider carrying microphone-safe disinfectant sprays or wipes in their bags so they can clean microphones before using them.

I honestly think artists should start carrying a small microphone safe disinfectant/sanitizing spray or wipes in their bags and clean the mic before performing, she stated.

She also suggested that artists who can afford it could consider taking their own microphones to performances instead of relying on shared equipment.

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However, the musician was careful not to claim that shared microphones are responsible for every case of illness after a performance.

I’m not saying every sickness after a show comes from a microphone, but with so many people sharing the same equipment, why not take precautions? she noted.

She ended her message with a direct appeal to her fellow performers, encouraging them to make personal hygiene a priority while working.