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Sista Afia appeals to GFA to take her to 2026 FIFA World Cup, explains why she qualifies
Ghanaian singer Francisca Duncan Williams Gawugah known as Sista Afia has made a public appeal to the Ghana Football Association and stakeholders of the Black Stars, expressing her desire to be part of the team’s journey to the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
In a statement shared on social media, the singer highlighted her long-standing support for Ghanaian football and her efforts to promote the national team both locally and internationally.
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She said,
I have consistently shown my support and dedication to the team, using my platform to promote and uplift Ghanaian football, she stated.
Sista Afia emphasised the importance of representation, particularly as a female artist, noting that her involvement could inspire many and strengthen the connection between sports and entertainment.
She added,
As a proud Ghanaian female artist, I believe representation matters, and I am committed to contributing positively to the spirit and visibility of our national team.
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With the World Cup approaching, she appealed for consideration to be included in activities surrounding the national team, expressing confidence that her presence would add value.
I would be honored to be considered for an opportunity to be part of this historic journey
Although Ghana Football Association is yet to respond to her appeal, it highlights the role of female representation in national campaigns.