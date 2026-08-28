Nana Ama McBrown rules out politics, says she may focus on preaching the gospel

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown has firmly ruled out a future in politics, saying she has no interest in entering the political arena regardless of how much she is persuaded.

Nana Ama McBrown has firmly ruled out entering politics, saying no amount of persuasion could convince her to pursue a political career.

The actress believes political affiliation could divide the affection Ghanaians have for her, while she is content with her current position in the entertainment industry.

Her comments follow gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy’s claim that McBrown has a divine calling to minister the gospel, something the actress says could bring her fulfilment.

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Speaking to media personality MC Portfolio on Kumasi-based Angel FM, McBrown explained that she is satisfied with her current career and believes the position she has built for herself can endure as long as she takes good care of it.

The actress said aligning herself with a political party could eventually affect the broad support and affection she enjoys from Ghanaians.

She said;

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Never in my life would I get into politics. No amount of persuasion can convince me to get into politics. I believe that the position I am in now, if I take good care of myself, is everlasting, till the kingdom comes

McBrown argued that entering politics could divide public opinion about her, particularly because political affiliations often come with changing loyalties.

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She added;

Where I have reached, if I should get involved in politics and associate with a political party, after eight to 12 years, it will divide my love. I just feel like this is enough for me

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Rather than pursuing a political career, McBrown suggested that she may have another purpose she wants to fulfil.

The actress said she believes ministering the gospel could be the next significant chapter of her life and that pursuing such a path would give her a sense of fulfilment.

Her comments come shortly after gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy publicly spoke about what she believes is McBrown’s spiritual calling.

On August 20, 2026, Ohemaa Mercy said McBrown had been divinely called to minister the word of God and encouraged her to embrace that purpose.

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According to the gospel musician, McBrown possesses a special grace that could be used to impact lives beyond the entertainment industry.

Ohemaa Mercy said;

If you have had an encounter with Nana Ama McBrown, you will see that God uses people in different ways. She has a calling. I have prophesied to her, and she has to obey and walk in it

She further suggested that McBrown could take on a leadership role in women’s Christian programmes, adding that she had been praying about the actress’s calling for several years.

She added;

She should even chair the Women of the Altar programme. I have been praying about this from 2020 till now, and I know God will use her