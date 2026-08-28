Ghana cedi to dollar rate today: Latest BoG rates for August 28

The Ghana cedi traded weaker against the US dollar, pound sterling and euro on Thursday, 27 August 2026, as the US currency remained firm on international markets ahead of a closely watched speech by Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh.

Cedi weakens against the dollar, pound and euro on August 27, 2026.

Dollar trades at GH¢11.2241 amid global strength ahead of the Fed speech.

Pound and euro sell at GH¢15.2547 and GH¢13.0762 respectively.

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The latest daily foreign exchange rates show the US dollar at a buying rate of GH¢11.2129 and a selling rate of GH¢11.2241, with a mid-market rate of GH¢11.2185.

The pound sterling was quoted at GH¢15.2383 for buying and GH¢15.2547 for selling, giving a midpoint of GH¢15.2465.

Ghana cedi to dollar rate: Latest BoG rates for August 19

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The euro, meanwhile, was trading at GH¢13.0644 for buying and GH¢13.0762 for selling, with a midpoint of GH¢13.0703.

Dollar strength adds pressure to major currencies

A money exchange vendor holds U.S. dollar banknotes at his shop in Beirut, Lebanon December 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo Purchase Licensing Rights

The movements come against a backdrop of strength in the US dollar on global markets. The dollar was holding close to a one-week high against major currencies as investors adopted a cautious approach ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh’s address at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.

Warsh’s speech, scheduled for 1400 GMT on Friday, 28 August, is being closely watched for clues about the direction of US monetary policy.

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Inflation in the US has remained above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, prompting traders to price in at least one 25 basis point interest rate increase this year. Expectations of tighter monetary policy have provided further support for the dollar in recent trading.

The dollar’s strength has also weighed on other major currencies. The euro and pound sterling were trading slightly lower against the greenback, at around $1.165 and $1.358 respectively, with both currencies on course for their first weekly decline in a month.

The US dollar has struggled in January, down against the Japanese yen, the euro and the pound

The yen also weakened slightly to 159.44 per dollar as investors assessed inflation data from Tokyo.

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For Ghanaian businesses and consumers, movements in major international currencies can have a direct impact on the cost of imports, international payments, travel and other foreign exchange transactions.

Also Read: Ghana mandates local gold refining before export from Sept 1

The latest Ghana rates therefore come at a time when global currency markets are closely focused on signals from the US Federal Reserve, with developments in American interest rates likely to influence the dollar and other major currencies in the days ahead.