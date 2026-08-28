‘None of this year’s ShattaFest organisers have contacted me after the incident’ – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has revealed that none of the organisers of this year’s ShattaFest UK has contacted him following the cancellation of the event.

Shatta Wale says none of the organisers of ShattaFest UK have contacted him following the cancellation of the event, describing the silence as disrespectful.

The artiste says his team has tried to reach the organisers, but they have allegedly failed to answer their calls.

Shatta Wale maintains that ShattaFest was organised in partnership with Akwaba UK and says his lawyers may pursue the organisers over the financial agreement after the cancelled show

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The musician made the revelation while reflecting on the circumstances surrounding the cancelled show and his relationship with the organisers.

According to Shatta Wale, ShattaFest UK was his show, organised in partnership with Akwaba UK. He explained that the collaboration was intended to transform the annual Party in the Park event into a special experience for members of the Shatta Movement.

He said concerns had been raised about how the event was being handled, including the way it was being promoted.

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Shatta Wale also disclosed that he had anticipated possible security problems at the event and had warned members of his team beforehand.

He said;

I can boldly tell you, when we were going, I told all my crew that the police was going to raid the whole show, and most of them were surprised when that happened. It was my show

Shatta Wale recalled that he was only a few minutes away from the venue when he learnt that the show had been cancelled.

Rather than heading to the venue, he said he remained calm and eventually returned to his home in London.

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Shatta Wale has launched a GH₵100 Shatta Movement Gold Card membership programme, a move that has generated widespread debate among supporters on social media.

He recounted;

I was just like two or three minutes to the venue and I was just laughing. When it happened, I was just calm, chill

The musician further explained that the arrangement with Akwaba UK was based on a partnership, with the parties expected to share revenue generated from ticket sales.

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He said the financial implications of the cancellation remain unresolved and indicated that his lawyers would have to engage the organisers over the matter.

He said;

I’ll still have to let my lawyers write to them and let them know it was an agreement. The problem is they have to pay

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Despite the cancellation and the financial issues surrounding the event, Shatta Wale said he had not received a direct call from any of the organisers.

When asked whether he had held a meeting with them after the incident, the musician responded:

Well, after everything, none of the organisers called me

He described the lack of communication as disrespectful and said his team had attempted to contact the organisers without success.

He stated;

My team has reached out to them

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According to Shatta Wale, the organisers have also failed to answer calls from his representatives.

He added;

They are not even picking their calls. That’s disrespectful

The controversy has also prompted Shatta Wale to criticise some Ghanaian promoters operating abroad.

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He argued that promoters who organise events outside Ghana must take their responsibilities more seriously, particularly when working with Ghanaian musicians.

He said;

I’ll tell every Ghanaian promoter out there, if you know you are a promoter, stop that. You guys went there to hustle and make money, but stop using Ghanaian artistes to take visas,

The musician acknowledged that such promoters can help expose Ghanaian music internationally but insisted that they must conduct their business professionally.

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He said

Do you appreciate that they are also helping put Ghanaian music out there? Then do it well. I don’t appreciate it. Do it well. They have to do it well

Shatta Wale maintained that he had invested significantly in ShattaFest because he wanted to present Ghanaian music in a positive light.

He said he had initially agreed to work with the organisers because he wanted to give them an opportunity to stage the event successfully for his fans and other Ghanaian artistes.

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He explained;

I’m giving you guys an opportunity to let us make this happen. Let’s do it beautifully so that other artistes can come and enjoy this thing