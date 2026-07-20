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BoG FX rates: See how the Ghana cedi is trading at the start of the week

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 05:25 - 20 July 2026
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BoG exchange rates: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has published its latest official interbank foreign exchange rates, offering businesses, travellers, importers and exporters an updated snapshot of how the Ghana cedi is performing against major global and regional currencies at the start of the week.
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  • The Bank of Ghana has published the latest official interbank foreign exchange rates.

  • The cedi is trading around GH¢11.55 to the US dollar, with updated rates for the pound, euro and other major currencies.

  • The daily reference rates are calculated using large foreign exchange transactions reported by licensed banks.

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The daily reference rates serve as the central bank's benchmark for the value of the cedi and are widely used by businesses and individuals when assessing foreign exchange trends.

Also Read: Dollar, Pound, Euro: Latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates for today

BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

Unlike rates quoted by commercial banks and forex bureaux, which may vary depending on transaction size and other factors, the BoG's reference rate is derived from actual market activity. Licensed banks submit details of all spot US dollar to cedi transactions worth at least US$10,000 completed before 3:30 pm each working day.

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Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

The central bank then calculates a weighted median exchange rate, rather than a simple average, to reduce the impact of unusually large or small transactions. The resulting figure is published as the official closing exchange rate for that day's trading.

The latest figures show the cedi trading at around GH¢11.55 to the US dollar. The British pound is trading at approximately GH¢15.53, while the euro is trading near GH¢13.21, according to the central bank's latest reference rates.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

US Dollar [CNBC]
US Dollar [CNBC]
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The BoG also publishes rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Japanese yen and Scandinavian currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.

In addition, the daily exchange rate table covers key regional currencies, including the CFA franc, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account, providing valuable guidance for businesses involved in cross-border trade across West Africa.

Also Read: Ghana targets gold reserves boost with new plan to buy 30% annual gold output from miners

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

The official reference rates offer a transparent measure of the cedi's value and help businesses and individuals make informed decisions on international payments, imports, exports, travel and foreign currency transactions.

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See the latest Bank of Ghana foreign exchange rates in the table below.

Also Read: Ranked: The 10 worst cities to live in worldwide in 2026; Lagos, Kyiv make list

Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

17 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USDGHS

11.5442

11.5558

11.5500

17 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBPGHS

15.5201

15.5367

15.5284

17 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHFGHS

14.3055

14.3196

14.3126

17 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUDGHS

8.0611

8.0698

8.0655

17 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CADGHS

8.2365

8.2449

8.2407

17 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKKGHS

1.7665

1.7681

1.7673

17 Jul 2026

Japanese Yen

JPYGHS

0.0711

0.0711

0.0711

17 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZDGHS

6.7481

6.7554

6.7518

17 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOKGHS

1.1966

1.1975

1.1971

17 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEKGHS

1.1970

1.1980

1.1975

17 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZARGHS

0.6997

0.7001

0.6999

17 Jul 2026

Euro

EURGHS

13.2052

13.2183

13.2118

17 Jul 2026

Yuan Renminbi

CNYGHS

1.7036

1.7050

1.7043

17 Jul 2026

BCEAO

GHSXOF

49.6249

49.6741

49.6495

17 Jul 2026

Dalasi

GHSGMD

6.3303

6.3855

6.3579

17 Jul 2026

Ouguiya

GHSMRO

30.9091

30.9957

30.9524

17 Jul 2026

Naira

GHSNGN

119.4606

119.5472

119

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