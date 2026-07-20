BoG FX rates: See how the Ghana cedi is trading at the start of the week
The Bank of Ghana has published the latest official interbank foreign exchange rates.
The cedi is trading around GH¢11.55 to the US dollar, with updated rates for the pound, euro and other major currencies.
The daily reference rates are calculated using large foreign exchange transactions reported by licensed banks.
The daily reference rates serve as the central bank's benchmark for the value of the cedi and are widely used by businesses and individuals when assessing foreign exchange trends.
Unlike rates quoted by commercial banks and forex bureaux, which may vary depending on transaction size and other factors, the BoG's reference rate is derived from actual market activity. Licensed banks submit details of all spot US dollar to cedi transactions worth at least US$10,000 completed before 3:30 pm each working day.
Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
The central bank then calculates a weighted median exchange rate, rather than a simple average, to reduce the impact of unusually large or small transactions. The resulting figure is published as the official closing exchange rate for that day's trading.
The latest figures show the cedi trading at around GH¢11.55 to the US dollar. The British pound is trading at approximately GH¢15.53, while the euro is trading near GH¢13.21, according to the central bank's latest reference rates.
The BoG also publishes rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Japanese yen and Scandinavian currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.
In addition, the daily exchange rate table covers key regional currencies, including the CFA franc, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account, providing valuable guidance for businesses involved in cross-border trade across West Africa.
Also Read: Ghana targets gold reserves boost with new plan to buy 30% annual gold output from miners
The official reference rates offer a transparent measure of the cedi's value and help businesses and individuals make informed decisions on international payments, imports, exports, travel and foreign currency transactions.
See the latest Bank of Ghana foreign exchange rates in the table below.
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
17 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USDGHS
11.5442
11.5558
11.5500
17 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBPGHS
15.5201
15.5367
15.5284
17 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHFGHS
14.3055
14.3196
14.3126
17 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUDGHS
8.0611
8.0698
8.0655
17 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CADGHS
8.2365
8.2449
8.2407
17 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKKGHS
1.7665
1.7681
1.7673
17 Jul 2026
Japanese Yen
JPYGHS
0.0711
0.0711
0.0711
17 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZDGHS
6.7481
6.7554
6.7518
17 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOKGHS
1.1966
1.1975
1.1971
17 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEKGHS
1.1970
1.1980
1.1975
17 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZARGHS
0.6997
0.7001
0.6999
17 Jul 2026
Euro
EURGHS
13.2052
13.2183
13.2118
17 Jul 2026
Yuan Renminbi
CNYGHS
1.7036
1.7050
1.7043
17 Jul 2026
BCEAO
GHSXOF
49.6249
49.6741
49.6495
17 Jul 2026
Dalasi
GHSGMD
6.3303
6.3855
6.3579
17 Jul 2026
Ouguiya
GHSMRO
30.9091
30.9957
30.9524
17 Jul 2026
Naira
GHSNGN
119.4606
119.5472
119
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