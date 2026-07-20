BoG exchange rates: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

BoG exchange rates: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

BoG FX rates: See how the Ghana cedi is trading at the start of the week

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has published its latest official interbank foreign exchange rates, offering businesses, travellers, importers and exporters an updated snapshot of how the Ghana cedi is performing against major global and regional currencies at the start of the week.

The Bank of Ghana has published the latest official interbank foreign exchange rates.

The cedi is trading around GH¢11.55 to the US dollar, with updated rates for the pound, euro and other major currencies.

The daily reference rates are calculated using large foreign exchange transactions reported by licensed banks.

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The daily reference rates serve as the central bank's benchmark for the value of the cedi and are widely used by businesses and individuals when assessing foreign exchange trends.

BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

Unlike rates quoted by commercial banks and forex bureaux, which may vary depending on transaction size and other factors, the BoG's reference rate is derived from actual market activity. Licensed banks submit details of all spot US dollar to cedi transactions worth at least US$10,000 completed before 3:30 pm each working day.

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The central bank then calculates a weighted median exchange rate, rather than a simple average, to reduce the impact of unusually large or small transactions. The resulting figure is published as the official closing exchange rate for that day's trading.

The latest figures show the cedi trading at around GH¢11.55 to the US dollar. The British pound is trading at approximately GH¢15.53, while the euro is trading near GH¢13.21, according to the central bank's latest reference rates.

US Dollar [CNBC]

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The BoG also publishes rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, Japanese yen and Scandinavian currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.

In addition, the daily exchange rate table covers key regional currencies, including the CFA franc, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account, providing valuable guidance for businesses involved in cross-border trade across West Africa.

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The official reference rates offer a transparent measure of the cedi's value and help businesses and individuals make informed decisions on international payments, imports, exports, travel and foreign currency transactions.

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See the latest Bank of Ghana foreign exchange rates in the table below.