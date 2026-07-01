How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
Bank of Ghana has released the latest official interbank exchange rates.
The Ghana cedi's buying and selling rates against major global currencies have been updated.
See the latest rates for the US dollar, pound sterling, euro and other currencies.
Published daily by the central bank, the interbank rates serve as benchmark figures for commercial banks, foreign exchange bureau, importers, exporters, businesses and individuals seeking to monitor the value of the cedi.
According to the latest figures, the cedi traded at a mid rate of GH₵11.3500 to the US dollar. Against the British pound sterling, the local currency recorded a mid rate of GH₵15.0371, while the euro traded at GH₵12.9535.
The Bank of Ghana also published rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, and the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish krona.
On the regional front, the data shows the cedi's exchange rates against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.
Each currency is quoted with its buying, selling and mid rates, providing a comprehensive view of the spreads applied in interbank foreign exchange transactions.
These official rates are widely used as reference points for financial institutions, businesses engaged in international trade, and individuals sending or receiving remittances.
Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official interbank exchange rates for June 30, 2026.
Latest BoG Exchange Rates
Currency
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
US Dollar
11.3443
11.3557
11.3500
Pound Sterling
15.0290
15.0451
15.0371
Euro
12.9471
12.9599
12.9535
Swiss Franc
14.0287
14.0412
14.0350
Australian Dollar
7.8376
7.8475
7.8426
Canadian Dollar
7.9848
7.9925
7.9887
Danish Krone
1.7322
1.7338
1.7330
Japanese Yen
0.0697
0.0698
0.0698
New Zealand Dollar
6.4324
6.4408
6.4366
Norwegian Krone
1.1447
1.1456
1.1452
Swedish Krona
1.1686
1.1695
1.1691
South African Rand
0.6920
0.6924
0.6922
Yuan Renminbi
1.6716
1.6729
1.6723
BCEAO (CFA Franc)
50.6144
50.6644
50.6394
Gambian Dalasi
6.4031
6.4824
6.4428
Mauritanian Ouguiya
31.4537
31.5419
31.4978
Nigerian Naira
121.2793
121.3674
121.3234
Sierra Leonean Leone
2103.9648
2148.8987
2126.4318
ECOWAS Unit of Account
0.0132
0.0132
0.0132
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