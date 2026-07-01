How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

The Bank of Ghana has released its official interbank exchange rates for June 30, 2026, providing an updated snapshot of the cedi's performance against major global and regional currencies.

Bank of Ghana has released the latest official interbank exchange rates.

The Ghana cedi's buying and selling rates against major global currencies have been updated.

See the latest rates for the US dollar, pound sterling, euro and other currencies.

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Published daily by the central bank, the interbank rates serve as benchmark figures for commercial banks, foreign exchange bureau, importers, exporters, businesses and individuals seeking to monitor the value of the cedi.

Bank of Ghana logo

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According to the latest figures, the cedi traded at a mid rate of GH₵11.3500 to the US dollar. Against the British pound sterling, the local currency recorded a mid rate of GH₵15.0371, while the euro traded at GH₵12.9535.

Ghana Cedi

The Bank of Ghana also published rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, and the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish krona.

Canadian Dollar [RemitlyBlog]

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On the regional front, the data shows the cedi's exchange rates against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

South African Rand

Each currency is quoted with its buying, selling and mid rates, providing a comprehensive view of the spreads applied in interbank foreign exchange transactions.

These official rates are widely used as reference points for financial institutions, businesses engaged in international trade, and individuals sending or receiving remittances.

Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official interbank exchange rates for June 30, 2026.

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Latest BoG Exchange Rates