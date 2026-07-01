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How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:08 - 01 July 2026
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How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
The Bank of Ghana has released its official interbank exchange rates for June 30, 2026, providing an updated snapshot of the cedi's performance against major global and regional currencies.
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  • Bank of Ghana has released the latest official interbank exchange rates.

  • The Ghana cedi's buying and selling rates against major global currencies have been updated.

  • See the latest rates for the US dollar, pound sterling, euro and other currencies.

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Also Read: Ghana Cedi Crowned Africa’s Best-Performing Currency in 2025: Top 10 Rankings

Published daily by the central bank, the interbank rates serve as benchmark figures for commercial banks, foreign exchange bureau, importers, exporters, businesses and individuals seeking to monitor the value of the cedi.

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

Also Read: Before the cedi, Ghana used the West African Pound — here’s what to know

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According to the latest figures, the cedi traded at a mid rate of GH₵11.3500 to the US dollar. Against the British pound sterling, the local currency recorded a mid rate of GH₵15.0371, while the euro traded at GH₵12.9535.

Ghana Cedi

The Bank of Ghana also published rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, and the Danish, Norwegian and Swedish krona.

Canadian Dollar [RemitlyBlog]
Canadian Dollar [RemitlyBlog]

Also Read: Ghana cedi now supported for buying and selling 100+ cryptocurrencies

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On the regional front, the data shows the cedi's exchange rates against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

South African Rand

Each currency is quoted with its buying, selling and mid rates, providing a comprehensive view of the spreads applied in interbank foreign exchange transactions.

These official rates are widely used as reference points for financial institutions, businesses engaged in international trade, and individuals sending or receiving remittances.

Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official interbank exchange rates for June 30, 2026.

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Latest BoG Exchange Rates

Currency

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

US Dollar

11.3443

11.3557

11.3500

Pound Sterling

15.0290

15.0451

15.0371

Euro

12.9471

12.9599

12.9535

Swiss Franc

14.0287

14.0412

14.0350

Australian Dollar

7.8376

7.8475

7.8426

Canadian Dollar

7.9848

7.9925

7.9887

Danish Krone

1.7322

1.7338

1.7330

Japanese Yen

0.0697

0.0698

0.0698

New Zealand Dollar

6.4324

6.4408

6.4366

Norwegian Krone

1.1447

1.1456

1.1452

Swedish Krona

1.1686

1.1695

1.1691

South African Rand

0.6920

0.6924

0.6922

Yuan Renminbi

1.6716

1.6729

1.6723

BCEAO (CFA Franc)

50.6144

50.6644

50.6394

Gambian Dalasi

6.4031

6.4824

6.4428

Mauritanian Ouguiya

31.4537

31.5419

31.4978

Nigerian Naira

121.2793

121.3674

121.3234

Sierra Leonean Leone

2103.9648

2148.8987

2126.4318

ECOWAS Unit of Account

0.0132

0.0132

0.0132

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