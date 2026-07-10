Dollar, Pound, Euro: Latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates for today

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has released its official interbank exchange rates for Thursday, July 9, 2026, providing the latest update on the Ghana cedi's performance against major global and regional currencies.

The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, British pound and euro in the latest BoG interbank rates.

The Bank of Ghana's official exchange rates remain the benchmark for banks, forex bureaux and businesses.

See the full list of today's exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.

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The latest figures show the cedi weakened further against the United States dollar, with the mid rate rising to GH¢11.4635 from GH¢11.4400 recorded on July 8. The local currency also depreciated against the British pound sterling, which climbed to a mid rate of GH¢15.3783 from GH¢15.2879, while the euro strengthened to GH¢13.1002 from GH¢13.0398.

The movements indicate a broadly softer cedi against the three major international currencies compared with the previous trading session.

BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

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The Bank of Ghana's update also reflects movements against a wider basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona, most of which recorded modest gains against the cedi.

On the regional front, the exchange rates track the cedi's performance against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc under the BCEAO zone, the Gambian dalasi, the Mauritanian ouguiya, the Nigerian naira, the Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS unit of account.

As with previous releases, each currency pairing includes the buying rate, selling rate and mid rate, providing businesses, commercial banks, forex bureaus and individuals with the standard benchmark for foreign exchange transactions.

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The figures are sourced directly from the Bank of Ghana and remain the official reference for cross-border trade, remittances and other forex-related activities in the country.

Below are the official Bank of Ghana interbank exchange rates for July 9, 2026.