Dollar, Pound, Euro: Latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates for today
The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, British pound and euro in the latest BoG interbank rates.
The Bank of Ghana's official exchange rates remain the benchmark for banks, forex bureaux and businesses.
See the full list of today's exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.
The latest figures show the cedi weakened further against the United States dollar, with the mid rate rising to GH¢11.4635 from GH¢11.4400 recorded on July 8. The local currency also depreciated against the British pound sterling, which climbed to a mid rate of GH¢15.3783 from GH¢15.2879, while the euro strengthened to GH¢13.1002 from GH¢13.0398.
Also Read: BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies
The movements indicate a broadly softer cedi against the three major international currencies compared with the previous trading session.
The Bank of Ghana's update also reflects movements against a wider basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona, most of which recorded modest gains against the cedi.
Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies
On the regional front, the exchange rates track the cedi's performance against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc under the BCEAO zone, the Gambian dalasi, the Mauritanian ouguiya, the Nigerian naira, the Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS unit of account.
As with previous releases, each currency pairing includes the buying rate, selling rate and mid rate, providing businesses, commercial banks, forex bureaus and individuals with the standard benchmark for foreign exchange transactions.
The figures are sourced directly from the Bank of Ghana and remain the official reference for cross-border trade, remittances and other forex-related activities in the country.
Below are the official Bank of Ghana interbank exchange rates for July 9, 2026.
Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
09 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USD/GHS
11.4578
11.4692
11.4635
09 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBP/GHS
15.3706
15.3860
15.3783
09 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHF/GHS
14.1913
14.2042
14.1978
09 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUD/GHS
7.9481
7.9561
7.9521
09 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CAD/GHS
8.0804
8.0877
8.0841
09 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKK/GHS
1.7517
1.7532
1.7525
09 Jul 2026
Japanese Yen
JPY/GHS
0.0706
0.0706
0.0706
09 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZD/GHS
6.5679
6.5760
6.5720
09 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOK/GHS
1.1732
1.1740
1.1736
09 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEK/GHS
1.1833
1.1842
1.1838
09 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZAR/GHS
0.7002
0.7006
0.7004
09 Jul 2026
Euro
EUR/GHS
13.0947
13.1056
13.1002
09 Jul 2026
Yuan Renminbi
CNY/GHS
1.6866
1.6882
1.6874
09 Jul 2026
BCEAO
GHS/XOF
50.0517
50.0933
50.0725
09 Jul 2026
Dalasi
GHS/GMD
6.3605
6.4182
6.3894
09 Jul 2026
Ouguiya
GHS/MRO
31.1423
31.2296
31.1860
09 Jul 2026
Naira
GHS/NGN
120.0724
120.3786
120.2255
09 Jul 2026
Leone
GHS/SLL
2074.1746
2127.6225
2100.8986
09 Jul 2026
Ecowas
WAU/GHS
0.0130
0.0130
0.0130
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