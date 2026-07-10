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Dollar, Pound, Euro: Latest Bank of Ghana exchange rates for today

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 05:21 - 10 July 2026
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Ghana cedi notes
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has released its official interbank exchange rates for Thursday, July 9, 2026, providing the latest update on the Ghana cedi's performance against major global and regional currencies.
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  • The Ghana cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar, British pound and euro in the latest BoG interbank rates.

  • The Bank of Ghana's official exchange rates remain the benchmark for banks, forex bureaux and businesses.

  • See the full list of today's exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.

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The latest figures show the cedi weakened further against the United States dollar, with the mid rate rising to GH¢11.4635 from GH¢11.4400 recorded on July 8. The local currency also depreciated against the British pound sterling, which climbed to a mid rate of GH¢15.3783 from GH¢15.2879, while the euro strengthened to GH¢13.1002 from GH¢13.0398.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies

The movements indicate a broadly softer cedi against the three major international currencies compared with the previous trading session.

BoG exchange rates today: How the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar, pound and other major currencies
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The Bank of Ghana's update also reflects movements against a wider basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, Chinese yuan renminbi, Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona, most of which recorded modest gains against the cedi.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies

On the regional front, the exchange rates track the cedi's performance against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc under the BCEAO zone, the Gambian dalasi, the Mauritanian ouguiya, the Nigerian naira, the Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS unit of account.

As with previous releases, each currency pairing includes the buying rate, selling rate and mid rate, providing businesses, commercial banks, forex bureaus and individuals with the standard benchmark for foreign exchange transactions.

Also Read: All the 8 African countries on the EU's latest high-risk money laundering list

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Bank of Ghana logo

The figures are sourced directly from the Bank of Ghana and remain the official reference for cross-border trade, remittances and other forex-related activities in the country.

Below are the official Bank of Ghana interbank exchange rates for July 9, 2026.

Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

09 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USD/GHS

11.4578

11.4692

11.4635

09 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBP/GHS

15.3706

15.3860

15.3783

09 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHF/GHS

14.1913

14.2042

14.1978

09 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUD/GHS

7.9481

7.9561

7.9521

09 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CAD/GHS

8.0804

8.0877

8.0841

09 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKK/GHS

1.7517

1.7532

1.7525

09 Jul 2026

Japanese Yen

JPY/GHS

0.0706

0.0706

0.0706

09 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZD/GHS

6.5679

6.5760

6.5720

09 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOK/GHS

1.1732

1.1740

1.1736

09 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEK/GHS

1.1833

1.1842

1.1838

09 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZAR/GHS

0.7002

0.7006

0.7004

09 Jul 2026

Euro

EUR/GHS

13.0947

13.1056

13.1002

09 Jul 2026

Yuan Renminbi

CNY/GHS

1.6866

1.6882

1.6874

09 Jul 2026

BCEAO

GHS/XOF

50.0517

50.0933

50.0725

09 Jul 2026

Dalasi

GHS/GMD

6.3605

6.4182

6.3894

09 Jul 2026

Ouguiya

GHS/MRO

31.1423

31.2296

31.1860

09 Jul 2026

Naira

GHS/NGN

120.0724

120.3786

120.2255

09 Jul 2026

Leone

GHS/SLL

2074.1746

2127.6225

2100.8986

09 Jul 2026

Ecowas

WAU/GHS

0.0130

0.0130

0.0130

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