Ghana Premier League champions to receive GH¢3 million prize money

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League champions will receive GH¢3 million, a GH¢1 million increase, plus a JAC vehicle worth $33,000.

The winner of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League will receive GH¢3 million in prize money, Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku has announced.

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The new prize represents a GH¢1 million increase from the GH¢2 million awarded to the champions in the 2025/26 season.

Okraku made the announcement during the GFA's 32nd Ordinary Congress at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where he outlined the financial package for clubs ahead of the new campaign.

As part of the financial arrangements for the 2026/27 season, each of the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs will receive GH¢1 million.

Okraku confirmed that the league champions will receive an additional GH¢3 million as the main prize for winning the competition.

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“For the upcoming season, each Ghana Premier League club will receive GHC1m again, and the winner of the Ghana Premier League will take home GHC3m,” Okraku said.

The increased prize money is expected to provide an additional incentive for clubs competing for the league title.

In addition to the GH¢3 million cash prize, the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League champions will receive a JAC vehicle valued at $33,000.

The additional reward gives the eventual champions another significant incentive as they battle for domestic football's biggest prize.

The GFA president also revealed that a total of GH¢9.5 million will be paid to clubs as part of the financial package for the upcoming season.

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“A total of GHC9.5m will be paid to clubs,” he added.

2026/27 Ghana Premier League season set to begin

The announcement comes as preparations intensify for the start of the 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season, which is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, September 5.

The 18 participating clubs will compete for the league championship, increased prize money and the additional reward of a JAC vehicle.