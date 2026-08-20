Sabalenka knocked out by Sara Bejlek in Cincinnati Open shock | Photo via Getty Images

Sabalenka knocked out by Sara Bejlek in Cincinnati Open shock | Photo via Getty Images

Aryna Sabalenka has crashed out of the Cincinnati Open after blowing leads in both sets to lose 7-6(9-7), 6-4 to Sara Bejlek in the round of 16.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been eliminated from the Cincinnati Open after suffering a shock straight-sets defeat to Sara Bejlek in the round of 16.

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The Belarusian appeared on course to win the match after taking a commanding lead in both sets, but Bejlek produced a remarkable comeback to secure a 7-6(7-9), 6-4 victory and advance to the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka led 5-1 in the first-set tiebreak before Bejlek overturned the deficit and claimed the opener 9-7 in the breaker.

The top seed then appeared to have recovered when she established a 4-1 advantage in the second set. However, Bejlek again fought back, winning five of the next six games to complete one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Bejlek holds nerve in tight first set

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The opening set was closely contested, with neither player able to establish sustained dominance.

Sabalenka and Bejlek traded momentum throughout the set before it was eventually decided by a tense tiebreak.

Sabalenka looked firmly in control when she opened up a 5-1 lead, but Bejlek refused to surrender and fought back to level the breaker.

The Czech player then converted her opportunity at 8-7 to take the tiebreak 9-7 and move within one set of victory.

The statistics underlined just how close the opening set was, with the players splitting service points 25-25 and receiver points 18-19.

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Sabalenka lets the second-set lead slip

Sabalenka responded strongly at the start of the second set and moved into a 4-1 lead.

However, Bejlek once again demonstrated her resilience, turning the match around during the crucial stages.

She won five of the next six games to complete a 6-4 second-set victory and seal her place in the Cincinnati quarter-finals.

Across the match, Bejlek won 13 games compared with Sabalenka's 10, while her extra break of serve proved decisive.

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The Czech also produced the longest winning run of points in the match, putting together a seven-point streak at a crucial moment.

Sabalenka's world No. 1 ranking under threat

The defeat could have significant consequences for Sabalenka's position at the top of the WTA rankings.

Elena Rybakina has advanced to the Cincinnati quarter-finals after defeating Diana Shnaider and now has an opportunity to challenge Sabalenka for the world No. 1 ranking.

Rybakina could move to the top of the rankings as early as this week if she reaches the Cincinnati final.

If she fails to achieve that, the Kazakhstani will have another opportunity at the US Open, where the ranking battle could intensify.

Sabalenka is the defending US Open champion, meaning she has a significant number of ranking points to defend in New York. Rybakina, meanwhile, only needs to defend her run to the round of 16 from last year's tournament.