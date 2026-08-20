The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

GRIDCo begins restoration after another major power outage hits parts of Ghana

GRIDCo has begun restoring power after a major fault on the Akosombo-Volta transmission line caused outages across parts of Ghana.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has begun restoring power following a fresh major fault on the Akosombo-Volta transmission line, weeks after a nationwide power system disturbance disrupted electricity supply across the country.

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GRIDCo begins restoring power after a major fault on the Akosombo-Volta line.

Some affected areas have already been reconnected.

The outage comes weeks after Ghana’s July 29 nationwide blackout.

The latest incident occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2026, resulting in the automatic tripping of the Akosombo generating units and some thermal power plants.

GRIDCo said the shutdown was triggered by the power system's protection mechanisms to safeguard the stability and integrity of the National Interconnected Transmission System.

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The fault subsequently disrupted electricity supply to parts of the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday, GRIDCo said its engineers, working with other power sector agencies, immediately isolated the affected transmission line and began restoring the system.

"Immediately following the incident, GRIDCo engineers, working in close coordination with other power sector agencies, took steps to isolate the affected transmission line and commenced the safe and systematic restoration of the power system," the company said.

GRIDCo said power had already been restored to some affected areas, while work continued to reconnect remaining customers.

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"Power supply has already been restored to some affected areas, and restoration efforts are progressing steadily to ensure that supply is restored to all remaining affected customers as quickly and safely as possible," it said.

Comes weeks after nationwide blackout

The latest disruption comes less than a month after a major power system disturbance on July 29, 2026, which caused widespread electricity interruptions across Ghana.

That incident occurred at about 3:11 a.m. and resulted in the simultaneous tripping of some generating plants connected to the national power system. GRIDCo subsequently activated its restoration procedures and launched a technical investigation into the cause. Power was restored to affected areas later that day.

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GRIDCo assures the public of restoration

GRIDCo said its technical teams have been fully mobilised to complete the restoration process.

"GRIDCo regrets the inconvenience caused by this temporary outage and assures the general public that all relevant technical teams have been fully mobilised and are working with urgency to achieve complete restoration of the power system," the company said.

The transmission company said it would continue to provide updates as restoration efforts progress.