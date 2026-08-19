Beyond The Final WhistleYoung Author Nirvaan Daryanani Turns a Love of Football Into Stories About Character, Courage and Big Dreams

Beyond The Final WhistleYoung Author Nirvaan Daryanani Turns a Love of Football Into Stories About Character, Courage and Big Dreams

Beyond The Final Whistle: Young Author Nirvaan Daryanani Turns a Love of Football Into Stories About Character, Courage and Big Dreams

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World Cup season is over, but the memories that remain are about more than goals, victories and final scores.

For young football fans across Ghana, the tournament offered a powerful reminder that sport teaches some of life’s most important lessons: teamwork, discipline, resilience, courage and learning to rise again after disappointment.

Those same values sit at the heart of two football-inspired books written by young author Nirvaan Daryanani and published by AMPLE Publications — The Incredible Footballers and The Underworld Five: The Secret Underwater Match.

Inspired by his own love of the game, Nirvaan turns football into imaginative adventures where friendship, determination and believing in yourself matter just as much as winning.

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His journey also reflects a wider vision at AMPLE Publications: giving children the confidence and opportunity to turn their ideas, interests and experiences into stories of their own.

Because children should not only see themselves in the books they read.

They should also believe they can be the ones who write them.

Storytelling helps young people find their voice, develop confidence, explore emotions and communicate the world as they see it.

And sometimes, a lifelong creative journey can begin with something as simple as a football, an imagination and an idea.

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DISCOVER THE STORIES AT THE GHANA INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR 2026

From August 27th -30th at the National Theatre, visit the AMPLE Publications stall to explore Nirvaan’s football adventures and discover more books created to inspire the next generation of readers, thinkers and storytellers.