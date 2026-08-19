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From Nkrumah to Mahama: Ghanaian Presidents and the football teams they support

Pulse Staff
Pulse Staff 14:40 - 19 August 2026
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Ghanaian Presidents and the football teams they support
A look at Ghanaian presidents and the football clubs they support, from local giants like Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to European clubs like Tottenham Hotspur. Pulse Ghana highlights...
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Ghana prides itself as a football nation, hence it’s natural its presidents are big fans of the sport.

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In fact, Ghana’s founder and first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah formed his own team known as the Real Republicans during his reign.

The Real Republicans famously drew 3-3 against Spanish Giants Real Madrid at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 19, 1962.

However, over the years and especially in this fourth republic little is known about the teams past and even the current president supports.

Recently, former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, shared his excitement after Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final on 21 May 2025. The match took place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

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Dr Bawumia, a known Tottenham fan took to his official Facebook page to celebrate the win. He wrote:

Yeeeees! Glory, Glory @SpursOfficial. Congratulations to us, all Spurs fans.

His post was met with joy from fellow supporters around the world, as the club claimed its first European trophy since 1984.

READ ALSO: Bawumia celebrates Spurs’ Europa League win over Man United, fans await Nana Addo

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Some fans reacted and called for former president Nana Akufo-Addo, also a Spurs supporter, to react.

So aside these two statesmen, which teams do other Ghanaian presidents support?

Pulse Ghana presents Ghanaian presidents and the teams they support.

Jerry John Rawlings – Hearts of Oak 

Flt. Lft. J.J Rawlings
Flt. Lft. J.J Rawlings
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Although he never publicly confirmed it, former President Rawlings is believed to have been a big fan of Accra Hearts of Oak. Stories about him and the club often made headlines, including one where a player allegedly refused to shake his hand, thinking he brought bad luck to the opposing team. He also had a strong interest in boxing and supported legend Azumah Nelson.

John Agyekum Kufuor – Asante Kotoko 

Former President John Kufuor
Former President John Kufuor

President Kufuor was more than just a fan. He once served as chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko before becoming president. He’s one of the few presidents to have worked directly in Ghanaian football, and he’s always proudly supported the Porcupine Warriors.

John Evans Atta Mills – Hearts of Oak 

John Evans Atta Mills – Hearts of Oak

The late President Professor Atta Mills loved sports. He played hockey and later became a sports administrator. He also served as Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak. Even while he was president, he reportedly helped the club financially. His loyalty to the Phobians was well known.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo – Tottenham Hotspur

Former President Akufo-Addo is a known Tottenham Hotspur fan. Though there’s no clear local team linked to him, many think he may support Kotoko. However, his love for Spurs goes back to his time in England.

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MUST READ: Ghanaian players who won trophies with their clubs in the 2024/25 season

He was seen celebrating their 2019 Champions League semi-final win and was even rumoured to have flown to Spain for the final.

John Dramani Mahama – Real Tamale United (RTU) 

John Dramani Mahama – Real Tamale United (RTU)

Though not as publicly involved in football as others, current President Mahama is believed to support Real Tamale United, the top club from Ghana’s Northern Region.

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