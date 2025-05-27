Ghanaian players who won trophies with their clubs in the 2024/25 season

Ghanaian footballers were part of several title-winning teams across Europe this season. From league titles to cup victories and historic promotions, here’s a list of ten players who lifted silverware during the 2024/25 campaign.

Below, Pulse Sports presents 10 Ghanaian footballers who won trophies with their respective clubs across the globe in the just ended campaign.

1. Jeffrey Schlupp – Celtic & Crystal Palace (Scotland & England)

Schlupp had a season to remember, winning two trophies with two different clubs. He lifted the Scottish Premiership title with Celtic after a solid loan spell. Earlier in the season, he featured for Crystal Palace in the FA Cup and later received a winner’s medal after their historic victory at Wembley.

2. Bernard Tekpetey – Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Despite battling injury for much of the season, Tekpetey celebrated a cup double with Ludogorets. The Bulgarian giants won both the league and the cup, with Tekpetey’s experience boosting team morale. He now has three consecutive Bulgarian Cup medals.

3. Eddie Nketiah – Crystal Palace (England)

Nketiah helped Crystal Palace make history by winning their first FA Cup in over a century. He came on in the final against Manchester City and was influential throughout the competition. Days later, he scored twice in the Premier League to wrap up a fantastic campaign.

Despite representing England at the international level, Nketiah has opened up about the possibility of wearing the Ghana colours one day.

4. Mohammed Fuseini – Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium)

Fuseini played a key role in Union SG’s stunning Pro League title win, which was their first since 1935. The 23-year-old striker scored nine goals in 33 games, matching his previous season’s tally. His pace and work rate made him one of the team’s standout performers.

5. Ebenezer Annan – Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)

Annan enjoyed a strong finish to the season after returning from loan in January. The left-back slotted into Red Star’s defence and helped the club win the Serbian SuperLiga. He made 16 league appearances and even scored a goal in the title run.

6. Jonas Adjetey – Basel (Switzerland)

Centre-back Jonas Adjetey was a rock at the back for FC Basel as they stormed to the Swiss Super League title. He played 32 matches and was part of the team that secured the title with a dominant 4-0 win over Luzern.

7. Henry Addo – Maccabi Tel Aviv (Israel)

Youngster Henry Addo was part of the Maccabi Tel Aviv squad that lifted the Israeli Premier League trophy. Though he didn’t feature in the final match, his earlier contributions helped the team dominate the season.

8. Isaac Pappoe – Ferencvaros (Hungary)

At just 21, Pappoe celebrated his first major honour with Ferencvaros. The Hungarian side secured the league title with a 2-1 win over ETO FC Győr. Pappoe made four appearances this season, gaining valuable experience.

9. Emmanuel Mensah – FC Argeș (Romania)

Mensah helped FC Argeș Pitesti earn promotion to Romania’s top division. His role in the campaign brought him his first career success in European football – a milestone season for the Ghanaian midfielder.

10. Abdul Salis Samed – Sunderland (England)