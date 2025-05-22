Bawumia celebrates Spurs’ Europa League win over Man United, fans await Nana Addo

Ghana’s former Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has shared his excitement after Tottenham Hotspur’s 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League final on 21 May 2025. The match took place at the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao, Spain.

Dr Bawumia, a known Tottenham fan, took to his official Facebook page to celebrate the win. He wrote:

Yeeeees! Glory, Glory @SpursOfficial. Congratulations to us, all Spurs fans.

His post was met with joy from fellow supporters around the world, as the club claimed its first European trophy since 1984.

The winning goal came in the 42nd minute through Brennan Johnson, assisted by Pape Matar Sarr. Spurs held on despite late pressure from Manchester United to secure the title. The victory also ensures Tottenham’s place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

While Bawumia has made his joy known, many fans are still waiting for a reaction from former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, another public Tottenham supporter, who is yet to comment on the win.

UEFA explains 'shortage of medals'

Meanwhile, UEFA has clarified a small blunder that happened during the medal ceremony. Tottenham captain Son Heung-min, along with teammates Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur, were left without medals on stage after the final whistle.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin had handed out most of the medals but appeared to run out before the last few players stepped forward. Instead, he was seen hugging the trio without giving them medals.

UEFA later explained the mix-up, saying Spurs had brought more people to the stage than expected, including injured players.

According to UEFA rules, each team is given 50 medals to share between players and staff, but only 30 were to be handed out on stage. The remaining 20 were delivered to the club afterwards. UEFA said:

To our great displeasure, we did not have enough medals available on stage... The missing medals were promptly delivered to the winning team in the dressing room, along with our sincerest apologies.