Top 10 countries with the largest number of Ghanaians living abroad: See list

Ghana has one of Africa's most established diaspora communities, with about 1.1 million Ghanaians living abroad, according to the latest estimates, representing roughly 3% of Ghana's population, estimated at about 34.4 million.

About 1.1 million Ghanaians live abroad, with the US, Nigeria and UK hosting the largest communities.

Africa accounts for 46% of Ghana's diaspora, followed by North America at 27% and Europe at 25%.

The Ghanaian diaspora has more than tripled since 1990, driven mainly by jobs, education and family ties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Ghanaian diaspora has expanded significantly over the past three decades. The number of Ghanaians living outside the country has more than tripled, rising from approximately 345,000 in 1990 to more than one million today.

Migration has been driven by several factors, including employment opportunities, education, family reunification, historical ties and regional freedom of movement under the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

According to data published by Migranto, based on the most recent United Nations estimates, 46% of Ghanaian emigrants live elsewhere in Africa, while 27% are in North America and 25% are in Europe. Nearly two-thirds of Ghana's emigrants are concentrated in three countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the 10 countries hosting the largest Ghanaian diaspora populations.

1. United States

The United States is home to the largest Ghanaian diaspora, with approximately 258,400 Ghanaians, representing 24.5% of the total. IMAGE VIA CITINEWSROOM.COM

The United States is home to the largest Ghanaian diaspora, with approximately 258,400 Ghanaians, representing 24.5% of the total.

The community has grown substantially since 1990, when fewer than 20,000 Ghanaians were estimated to live in the US.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family reunification, education, professional opportunities and migration programmes have contributed to the growth. Large Ghanaian communities can be found in the New York metropolitan area, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, Ohio, Massachusetts and Georgia.

Ghanaian Americans are active in healthcare, education, business and other professional sectors, while churches, cultural groups and businesses help maintain strong links with Ghana.

2. Nigeria

People move on a street of Marina in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Temilade Adelaja/Reuters

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nigeria is the second-largest destination, with about 255,500 Ghanaians, accounting for 24.2% of the diaspora.

The close geographical and historical relationship between the two countries, together with ECOWAS free-movement arrangements, has supported extensive movement across their borders.

Trade, employment, family networks and business opportunities are among the main factors behind Ghanaian migration to Nigeria.

3. United Kingdom

Big Ben & Houses of Parliament, London, UK

The UK has approximately 154,800 Ghanaians, making it the largest European destination and the third-largest globally.

The relationship between Ghana and the UK has been shaped by colonial history, a shared official language, education and established family networks.

Many Ghanaians have moved to the UK through education, skilled employment and family reunification. London has one of the country's largest Ghanaian communities, alongside other major cities.

Also Read: Stonebwoy and 4 Ghanaian artistes who have sold out major concerts in the UK

Advertisement

Advertisement

4. Côte d'Ivoire

Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire hosts approximately 97,300 Ghanaians, making it the largest destination among Ghana's immediate neighbours.

The shared border, trade links and ECOWAS mobility have facilitated movement between the two countries. Many Ghanaians are involved in commerce, agriculture and other informal economic activities.

Migration between Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire is also often circular, with people moving between the two countries for work, business and family reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Italy

Positano, Italy

The Ghanaian community has expanded considerably since 1990, supported by employment opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing and services, as well as education and family reunification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghanaian communities have established churches, cultural organisations and businesses in several parts of the country.

6. Togo

With 749,700 inhabitants, Lomé is the most populous city in Togo. It is the most popular tourist destination in the country.

Approximately 47,600 Ghanaians live in Togo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The country's proximity to Ghana and long-standing cross-border relationships have made Togo an important destination. Ethnic and family connections, particularly among communities along the border, also contribute to movement.

Trade, seasonal employment and family visits are common reasons for migration.

7. Burkina Faso

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burkina Faso hosts an estimated 34,200 Ghanaians.

Migration is supported by ECOWAS mobility arrangements as well as established trading and family networks. Many movements are temporary or circular and are linked to commerce and agricultural activities.

8. Canada

Ghanaian football fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, where some visitors later applied for asylum after entering the country on tournament-related visas

Canada has about 26,400 Ghanaians, with the community concentrated largely in major urban centres such as Toronto, Ottawa and Vancouver.

Education, skilled employment and family migration have contributed to the steady growth of the Ghanaian population in Canada.

9. Spain

Barcelona, Spain via getyourguide.com

Spain has an estimated 24,200 Ghanaian residents.

The community has expanded rapidly in recent years, with employment opportunities, family networks and migration from other parts of Europe contributing to its growth.

Although smaller than the Ghanaian communities in the UK and Italy, Spain has emerged as an increasingly important destination.

10. Benin

Cotonou is the Capital of Benin. Image Credit: worldatlas.com

Benin completes the top ten, with approximately 17,200 Ghanaians.

As with several other West African destinations, geographical proximity and ECOWAS free movement have made cross-border migration relatively accessible.

Movement is often temporary or circular, with trade, employment and family connections among the main drivers.

Also Read: Top 10 Countries That Witnessed Major Civil Unrest in 2025

Ghana's diaspora is becoming more global

The figures show that Ghanaian migration is no longer concentrated mainly in neighbouring West African countries.

Africa remains the largest regional destination, accounting for 46% of Ghanaian emigrants, but North America and Europe now account for a combined 52%.

The United States and Nigeria alone host almost half of the estimated Ghanaian diaspora, while the UK remains a major destination in Europe.

Economic opportunity remains a major reason Ghanaians leave the country. Employment, higher incomes and improved living conditions are among the leading motivations, while education has also become an important driver of migration to countries such as the US, UK and Canada.

The diaspora also remains economically important to Ghana through remittances, which support households, education, housing, healthcare and businesses.

Also Read: 10 African diasporans who returned home to build powerful legacies in Ghana

According to Migranto's Ghana diaspora data, based on the latest United Nations estimates, Ghana's overseas population has grown from about 345,000 in 1990 to more than one million today. The source also highlights the increasing diversification of destinations as Ghanaians establish communities across Africa, Europe, North America and beyond.