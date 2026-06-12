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Ghana evacuates 327 Ghanaian citizens from Côte d’Ivoire after mass demolitions leave them stranded

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 10:22 - 12 June 2026
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Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is repatriating 327 citizens from Port Bouët in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, after a mass demolition exercise left them stranded without shelter or livelihoods.
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  • Ghana is repatriating 327 nationals from Port Bouët in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, after a demolition exercise left them stranded without homes or income.

  • 228 Ghanaians have already returned, while the remaining group is expected to arrive in Ghana on June 12, 2026, with government-provided transport.

  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is engaging Ivorian authorities on possible compensation and will support the reintegration of returnees in Ghana.

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The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has begun the repatriation of 327 Ghanaian nationals from the Port Bouët Municipality in Abidjan, following a mass demolition exercise that left many residents stranded and without livelihoods.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 228 of the affected citizens have already arrived safely in Ghana after being transported from Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The remaining individuals are expected to return home on Friday, June 12, completing the evacuation process.

The group of Ghanaians had been living in areas of Port Bouët that were demolished by Ivorian authorities as part of an ongoing clearance exercise.

READ ALSO: Chairman Wontumi’s lawyer steps down ahead of judgment in illegal mining case

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Many reportedly lost their homes and sources of income, making it difficult for them to remain in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Government of Ghana says it has provided buses and trucks to transport the returnees and their belongings free of charge, ensuring a coordinated and safe return process.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs further disclosed that authorities in Côte d’Ivoire have indicated willingness to compensate victims affected by the demolition exercise.

READ ALSO: DVLA denies licences to 4,896 drivers over poor eyesight

Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Abidjan is currently engaging Ivorian officials to ensure that the promised compensation is delivered to the affected nationals.

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Government officials say they remain committed to the protection and welfare of Ghanaians abroad and will provide support to help the returnees reintegrate after arrival.

The Ministry also expressed appreciation to the Government of Côte d’Ivoire and all stakeholders involved in facilitating the repatriation exercise. Further updates are expected as the process concludes. 

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